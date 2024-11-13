NRA Excited for a Pro-2A Trump Presidency

After four years of the Biden-Harris administration’s war on guns, the National Rifle Association (NRA) is excited for a pro-Second Amendment administration under Donald Trump and JD Vance.

Advertisement

Democrats are aggressive gun grabbers, and it’s entirely understandable that the NRA should be relieved to see a change of leadership in Congress and the White House. “Gun owners across the country will once again have a strong advocate for their Second Amendment rights in the White House,” NRA executives Doug Hamlin and Randy Kozuch cheered.

Trump affirmed this year during a town hall, “We have a Second Amendment and a right to bear arms, and I’m very strongly an advocate of that. I think you need that.”

The NRA’s pinned tweet, originally posted on Nov. 6, begins, “The NRA congratulates President @realDonaldTrump on his hard-fought victory. Gun owners across the country will once again have a strong advocate for their Second Amendment rights in the White House.”

The message, issued by Hamlin and Kozuch, noted that Trump had in fact received an NRA endorsement in his first bid for the presidency. “The NRA-PVF endorsed President Trump in May of 2016 in his first successful run for president, and since then he has been a steadfast advocate for NRA members and our freedoms,” Hamlin and Kozuch explained.

Advertisement

The NRA congratulates President @realDonaldTrump on his hard-fought victory.



Gun owners across the country will once again have a strong advocate for their Second Amendment rights in the White House.



The NRA-PVF endorsed President Trump in May of 2016 in his first successful… pic.twitter.com/OHDf0rti3j — NRA (@NRA) November 6, 2024

The tweet continues, “This election year, NRA engaged heavily with our members and America’s gun owners to turn out the vote for President Trump and pro-gun candidates up and down the ballot.” It seems that hard work paid off big time.

Exclusively for our VIPs: Great Veterans Day Gift: A New Commander-in-Chief

“We are proud to have also helped deliver a pro-gun majority in the U.S. Senate to work with President Trump to defend the right to keep and bear arms,” concluded the message, attributed to “NRA Executive Vice President & CEO Doug Hamlin, NRA-PVF Chairman Randy Kozuch.”

Exclusively for our VIPs: Are Corrupt Government Agencies Scared of Trump and Reform?

Some gun dealers in 2023 informed the media that the Biden administration Feds were hurting a major ally in identifying “suspicious gun buyers” by targeting legitimate gun dealers.

Advertisement

The Biden administration's heavy-handedness harmed legitimate weapons sellers’ business. “We were making $1 million a year, now it’s less than $100,000,” gun dealer Anthony Navarro told the Wall Street Journal at the time. “This policy is designed to be a backdoor violation of the Second Amendment.” Navarro had already received three legal violation warnings since 2009 and lost his license in 2022. From his point of view, the legal harassment was a backhanded way for the Feds to wage war on guns.

That is not the only example of Biden-Harris anti-Second Amendment activity, but it illustrates why the NRA can’t wait for Trump to return to presidential office.



