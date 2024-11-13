Schadenfreude Alert: Van Jones Melts Down Over the Miserable State of the Democratic Party

Matt Margolis | 9:38 AM on November 13, 2024
After what the Democrats have done to this country for the past four years, I really can't help but enjoy seeing them freak out over Trump's victory, his administration picks, and the realization that this country is about to undergo a massive course correction.

Van Jones gave us a glimpse into the miserable state of the Democratic Party during a recent appearance on CNN. His meltdown was a mix of exasperation, self-pity, and, at times, dark humor, but his frustration was undeniable.

And I loved every second of it.

“I’m miserable,” Jones declared bluntly. “What do you want me to say? This is terrible.” His candor was refreshing, especially as he laid bare the reality Democrats are facing. “Nobody thought we would have undivided government. We thought if Trump snuck in there, we would at least have Hakeem Jeffries standing in the way to try to save it.”

Sorry bud, Trump got the trifecta. 

“This is just a horrible weekend … I am miserable. What question do you have for me?” he asked before changing his mind. “Don't ask me any questions. It might make me burst into tears. This is horrible.”

“We don't want anyone crying on this show,” host Jessica Dean said. “But I do wonder, Van, from your perspective … if you are the Democrats, what are you going to do for the next two years? How do you recoup?”

“Therapy. Therapy,” Jones replied. “We are all going to therapy.”

"Why are we here? If you are a Democrat, all we can say is, 'We hope that Susie decides to take a vacation and they hire some terrible people to make some mistakes to give us a chance.' Right now, they have everything,” he said, referring to the Electoral College, the national popular vote, the Supreme Court, the White House, and both houses of Congress.

Related: Watch How the Mainstream Media Freaked Out Over Trump's Victory

“And we're just sitting here with a dunce cap on,” he continued. “At this time last week, we thought we were the smartest people in the world. We thought Donald Trump was an idiot. We thought his campaign made no sense. And it turned out they were smarter than us and we don't have anything to say.”

”I just sit here, pretend I know something. Here's what I know, everybody I know is miserable. Everybody is on these Zoom calls. Nobody's got any good ideas and it's really going to take us a while to figure this out," he added.

The revelation that the GOP’s campaign tactics outsmarted the Democrats hit Jones hard, and he wasn’t going to sugarcoat it: “We got whooped. We got whooped, and we did not understand that.”

In the end, Jones’s meltdown was a brutal self-assessment of the Democratic Party’s current predicament. Democrats don’t understand how or why they lost.

Last week, Jones cried on air over Trump's victory, blaming sexism and racism for Kamala's defeat.

