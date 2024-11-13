BREAKING: Heads Will EXPLODE at This Latest Trump Cabinet Pick

Well, if you thought the left wasn't happy about Pete Hegseth being nominated for secretary of Defense, just wait until you see their reaction to the latest Trump cabinet pick.

Trump announced moments ago that he has picked Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) to serve as the next U.S. attorney general.

"It is my Great Honor to announce that Congressman Matt Gaetz, of Florida, is hereby nominated to be The Attorney General of the United States," Trump said in a statement received by PJ Media.

"Matt is a deeply gifted and tenacious attorney, trained at the William & Mary College of Law, who has distinguished himself in Congress through his focus on achieving desperately needed reform at the Department of Justice. Few issues in America are more important than ending the partisan Weaponization of our Justice System."

"Matt will end Weaponized Government, protect our Borders, dismantle Criminal Organizations and restore Americans’ badly-shattered Faith and Confidence in the Justice Department," Trump continued. "On the House Judiciary Committee, which performs oversight of DOJ, Matt played a key role in defeating the Russia, Russia, Russia Hoax, and exposing alarming and systemic Government Corruption and Weaponization. He is a Champion for the Constitution and the Rule of Law."

Trump's statement continued:

Matt will root out the systemic corruption at DOJ, and return the Department to its true mission of fighting Crime, and upholding our Democracy and Constitution. We must have Honesty, Integrity, and Transparency at DOJ. Under Matt’s leadership, all Americans will be proud of the Department of Justice once again.

Many are psyched over the pick.

Sources tell Fox News that Gaetz isn't likely to be confirmed, or at the very least will have a tough time getting confirmed. Others are expressing skepticism as well.

