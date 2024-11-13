Elizabeth Warren Disrespects the Entire Military with One Single Tweet

Donald Trump has been building his cabinet fast and furiously over the last week or so, and as many of us hoped, a lot of his picks are pretty far outside the realm of the establishment. That includes his choice for secretary of Defense, Pete Hegseth, and, as you might imagine, liberals in the media and Washington, D.C., are going nuts. But one particular Democrat senator is especially displeased: Elizabeth Warren. Let's just say her new tribal name is "Disrespects the Military."

Warren took to X on Tuesday to not only announce her unhappiness with the pick, but to also disrespect Hegseth and, really, the entire U.S. military.

A Fox & Friends weekend co-host is not qualified to be the Secretary of Defense.



I lead the Senate military personnel panel. All three of my brothers served in uniform. I respect every one of our servicemembers.



Donald Trump’s pick will make us less safe and must be rejected. https://t.co/6ADUJSm8x6 — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) November 13, 2024

Oh boy. Where do we start with this one? First of all, the part where she said he "must be rejected" made me laugh. If she's counting on her Democrat friends in the U.S. Senate to back her, those numbers are dwindling.

Second of all, to call this man a "'Fox & Friends' weekend co-host" only and say he's not qualified to be the secretary of Defense is incredibly degrading. I'm not going to run through Hegseth's entire impressive biography, but I'll hit the highlights with a quote from my colleague, Matt Margolis:

Hegseth, a decorated Army combat veteran, is no stranger to national defense. Having served in Guantanamo Bay, Iraq, and Afghanistan, he was awarded two Bronze Stars and a Combat Infantryman’s Badge for his battlefield service. Hegseth is also a Princeton and Harvard graduate, pairing an elite academic background with real-world experience.

Third of all, Warren says "I respect every one of our servicemembers," but it seems that her respect for our military comes with qualifiers. She literally just disrespected a servicemember a few sentences before that. She may as well have put an asterisk next to his name and said "I respect every one our servicemembers as long as they don't host a TV show on a network I loathe or do something else I don't like."

Luckily, several X users called the senator out on her incredibly rude post, including Margot Cleveland, who made a great point.

By framing veteran and double bronze-star recipient Pete Hegseth as "weekend co-host," you prove you don't respect everyone one of our servicemembers. pic.twitter.com/AADkjRm7FB — Margot Cleveland (@ProfMJCleveland) November 13, 2024

And one of my favorite X accounts, The Redheaded liberatarian, made me laugh with this one.

Elizabeth’s qualifications to lead the senate military personnel panel: pic.twitter.com/50Y1TXPOZN — The Redheaded libertarian (@TRHLofficial) November 13, 2024

Honestly, I'm not sure if Warren was just doing her "angry old liberal white woman shouts at the clouds" bit or if she didn't do her homework and wasn't aware of Hegseth's biography. After all, we all know she can't even get her own background straight.

Or maybe she has a problem with Hegseth himself. I mean, it's entirely possible that Pocahontas is just mad that guys who look like this didn't talk to her in high school and now she's finally getting her revenge.