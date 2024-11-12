Trump Names Two More Picks for His Administration...

Trump’s new administration is quickly taking shape. On Tuesday evening, President Trump has announced two major nominations that underscore his commitment to an “America First” national security policy. Trump’s picks are poised to bring a fierce dedication to upholding American interests and strengthening national security.

The first nomination was John Ratcliffe for director of the CIA.

“From exposing fake Russian collusion to be a Clinton campaign operation, to catching the FBI’s abuse of Civil Liberties at the FISA Court, John Ratcliffe has always been a warrior for Truth and Honesty with the American Public,” Trump said in a statement.

“When 51 intelligence officials were lying about Hunter Biden’s laptop, there was one, John Ratcliffe, telling the truth to the American People,” Trump continued. This kind of integrity, in Trump’s view, is what has set Ratcliffe apart in his field.

For his efforts, Trump awarded Ratcliffe the National Security Medal in 2020, which Trump described as “the Nation’s highest honor for distinguished achievement in the field of Intelligence and National Security.”

“I look forward to John being the first person ever to serve in both of our Nation’s highest Intelligence positions,” Trump said. “He will be a fearless fighter for the Constitutional Rights of all Americans, while ensuring the Highest Levels of National Security.”

Trump will also nominate Pete Hegseth for secretary of Defense. This was a surprising move, as Hegseth is largely known for his role as a Fox News contributor. But Hegseth, a decorated Army combat veteran, is no stranger to national defense. Having served in Guantanamo Bay, Iraq, and Afghanistan, he was awarded two Bronze Stars and a Combat Infantryman’s Badge for his battlefield service. Hegseth is also a Princeton and Harvard graduate, pairing an elite academic background with real-world experience.

Trump praised Hegseth’s unflagging commitment to supporting the military and veterans. “Pete has spent his entire life as a Warrior for the Troops, and for the Country,” Trump stated, calling him “tough, smart, and a true believer in America First.” Trump also praised Hegseth for using his platform on Fox News to advocate for veterans and active military members, bringing attention to issues he contends are often ignored by the political establishment.

“Nobody fights harder for the Troops, and Pete will be a courageous and patriotic champion of our ‘Peace through Strength’ policy,” Trump said.

These are the latest picks in a long line of selections that the radical left aren't happy about. Among them are campaign co-manager Susie Wiles, who was chosen as Trump's chief of staff, with GOP Conference Chair Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., being picked as U.N. ambassador. Former ICE Director Tom Homan will serve as border czar, and Rep. Lee Zeldin, R-N.Y., will lead the EPA. Sen. Marco Rubio is expected to be secretary of State, and South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem will head Homeland Security. Trump also named former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee as ambassador to Israel.