Special Prosecutor Pushes Back Against President's Claim that Hunter Biden Case Was 'Unfairly' Prosecuted

Special Counsel David Weiss pushed back against Joe Biden's claim that the case against his son Hunter was “selectively and unfairly prosecuted."

"The Government does not challenge that the defendant has been the recipient of an act of mercy. But that does not mean the grand jury’s decision to charge him, based on a finding of probable cause, should be wiped away as if it never occurred,” Weiss wrote.

Weiss filed a brief arguing that the judge sitting Hunter Biden's tax case shouldn't dismiss the indictment even though the president had pardoned his son.

“It also does not mean that his charges should be wiped away because the defendant falsely claimed that the charges were the result of some improper motive,” the special counsel said. He added that “no court has agreed with the defendant on these baseless claims, and his request to dismiss the indictment finds no support in the law or the practice of this district.”

Weiss also noted in his filing that several federal judges had already dismissed Hunter Biden's charges of vindictive prosecution.

On Sunday, Biden said when pardoning his son, "I believe in the justice system, but as I have wrestled with this, I also believe raw politics has infected this process and it led to a miscarriage of justice."

Joe Biden has a strange "belief" in the justice system. He directed his attorney general to prosecute parents complaining about school curricula while refusing to seek the death penalty for the 9/11 terrorist mastermind.

“No reasonable person who looks at the facts of Hunter’s cases can reach any other conclusion than Hunter was singled out only because he is my son – and that is wrong,” the commander-in-chief added.

I'm a very reasonable person. I recognize there are extraordinary and extenuating circumstances in this case. Ordinarily, we might forgive the president because his love for his son blinded him to the facts of the case.

But not here. Hunter Biden is guilty. It's a slam dunk case. Even if Joe Biden actually believes that the Justice Department didn't bend over backward to go easy on his son, but rather prosecuted him out of some political animosity, the facts of the case are clear as day.

From 2016-2019, Hunter Biden "spent over $683,000 on 'payments - various women', another $188,960 on 'adult entertainment', $397,530 on clothing and accessories, and $237,496 on health, beauty and pharmacy, prosecutors say," reports the BBC. Most of those payments were taken as tax "deductions."

Hundreds of Americans are sitting in jails for far less fraud than Hunter Biden committed.

One federal judge in April angrily dismissed Hunter Biden's claim of selective prosecution. "The Executive Branch that charged Defendant is headed by that sitting President – Defendant’s father,” US District Judge Maryellen Noreika wrote. “The Attorney General heading the DOJ was appointed by and reports to Defendant’s father. And that Attorney General appointed the Special Counsel who made the challenged charging decision in this case – while Defendant’s father was still the sitting President.”

“Defendant’s claim is effectively that his own father targeted him for being his son, a claim that is nonsensical under the facts here,” she said.

NBC News:

"Of note, the defendant argued that the indictment was a product of vindictive and selective prosecution. The Court rejected that claim finding that '[a]s the Court stated at the hearing, Defendant filed his motion without any evidence.' And there was none and never has been any evidence of vindictive or selective prosecution in this case," the filing said. It noted that Hunter Biden "made similar baseless accusations" in the Delaware case, which that judge rejected, as well. Three appeals court panels also rejected Hunter Biden's arguments, the filing said.

I really doubt Joe Biden cares what people think of his unconscionable and indefensible pardon of his son. Biden's misuse of his power would hurt him politically if he were running again, but since he's not, he gets a pass.

Unless a federal judge reverses the pardon (highly unlikely), Hunter Biden is free to continue his dissolute ways.