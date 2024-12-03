Hunter Skipped Out on Rent, But Offered to Pay His Landlord With Art Made From ...

He trashed hotel rooms, he stiffed his baby mama who had to take him to court for child support, and other people had to clean up his messes. Now, we're discovering that the newly pardoned Hunter Biden victimized a new tranche of people who made a big mistake: They trusted the crackhead.

Hunter Biden has gotten away with all the of the objectively awful things I outlined in this story called, pithily enough, "Behold the Hundreds of Crimes for Which Hunter Biden Just Got Pardoned." And that's a lot of stuff.

Does he have to pay the millions he owes the U.S. government? No. Does he get that SWAT team from ATF at his door for lying on his gun applications? Surely, you jest. And don't call him Shirley.

Hunter is getting away with not paying taxes on millions of dollars in income. He's not going to prison for setting up shell companies in which he laundered tens of millions of dollars, a huge amount of which went to his dad, "The Big Guy." What happened to that diamond, or was it diamonds? Art work proceeds? China will pay millions of dollars for Hunter's straw-blown art, thankyouverymuch. There's nothing weird about that or anything. Hookers across state lines? Democrats are just fine with that.

Soon after the 54-year-old princeling was given a pardon by his mobbed up dad, a guy wondered aloud in an X message, "So what happens to the $300k+ in back pay rent that Hunter Biden owes my family from 2019-2020? Is that pardoned now? Thanks Joe (This is a true story)."

And then he told his story. In a series of a X messages, the financier with the GIANT hedge fund Sequoia, wondered:

So what happens to the $300k+ in back pay rent that Hunter Biden owes my family from 2019-2020?Is that pardoned now? Thanks Joe (This is a true story) True story.

He was met with a chorus of advice that since it was a state case Hunter Biden wouldn't be pardoned from that, but they ventured that he'd better lawyer up fast and get his money back.

Why didn't you go after him one woman asked.

And if there's a "best part" of this story, it's this exchange.

"Yup. True story. Hunter was our tenant in Venice, CA. Didn't pay rent for over a year. Tried to pay w/ art made from his own feces. Absolute shit bag."

Hunter Biden, artiste, offered to pay rent with a compendium of art made from his feces.





Now, ordinarily I would say that's a bunch of crap, but if Maguire had said yes, he may have been able to get Hunter's Chinese-connected art dealer on the horn and made enough money to pay for his entire trashed house. Maybe the offer's still open.

Wait, let's call the Chinese-connected art dealer right now.

Hold on, it's ringing.

Aw, straight to voicemail.

The Daily Mail reported that Maguire isn't the only one left with a trashed home and no rent:

Hunter Biden allegedly stiffed two Venice landlords for a total of more than $380,000 in rent, sources close to the property owners claim. DailyMail.com revealed last year that Hunter owed Sweetgreen CEO and co-founder Jonathan Neman $80,000 in back rent after leaving his Venice rental property trashed, according to sources briefed on the dispute. And now Shaun Maguire, a partner at San Francisco investment giant Sequoia, has come forward claiming Hunter also owes him at least $300,000 after failing to pay rent 'for over a year' in 2019 and 2020.

We'll go out on a limb and suggest that these are just two of a very long list of people who will become victims of Hunter Biden.

Get in line while you can.



