Behold the Hundreds of Crimes for Which Hunter Biden Just Got Pardoned

To no one's surprise—go stand in a corner if you were—Joe Biden went back on his "word as a Biden" and pardoned the family bagman, his 54-year-old son Hunter, for crimes he committed from 2014-2024. That ten-year retrospective pardon covers a lot of crimes, many of which we'll go through below. The pardon is breathtaking in its scope. Usually, someone serves some time for a crime, and then a president commutes a sentence and pardons the person for the reasons they're in the slammer. Not so here. Far from it. Hunter hasn't been sentenced yet. He likely wouldn't have done prison time. But there's an entire universe of crimes on Hunter Biden's laptop that he committed for the family business, the product of which was access to and favors from Joe Biden. As former federal prosecutor and former congressman Trey Gowdy asked Sunday night: Who's the pardon for, Hunter or Joe? The answer is both.

In 2023, remember, Hunter's attorneys on his tax evasion and gun crime cases were negotiating a plea deal and presented a Delaware judge a deal that included immunity for any future crime he may commit. Had she granted that motion, we might be looking at a man who could have committed murder in the middle of 5th Avenue next year and never suffered the consequences.

The Report on the Hunter Biden Laptop, from which I've been culling information for stories for our VIP readers, used cyber experts and law enforcement to verify it was his and used the 200 gigabytes of information to recreate Hunter's legal and illegal business arrangements, tax crimes, and his drug and hooker-filled sessions. If you have a problem with the latter kind of activity, do yourself a favor and please don't look at the laptop. It's X-rated.

Salacious stuff aside, entries from Hunter's forgotten laptop—he'd lost three in 2019 and lost his phone 57 times, according to the Report—showed that the Biden family bagman had entries, mostly emails, that went back to 2009.

It's important to mention here that the FBI sat on the existence of Hunter's laptop for one year and silently watched 51 intelligence community people claim that whatever the New York Post was reporting looked like Russian disinformation before the 2020 election. The FBI information operation included leaking stories claiming that Rudy Giuliani, a former Southern District of New York federal prosecutor and mayor of New York, was a Russian stooge because he talked about information on the laptop. For the record, Giuliani, ever the law-and-order guy, was instrumental in getting the laptop into the FBI's hands. Unfortunately for Giuliani, he was a Trump supporter and therefore needed to be squashed.

As if the election interference and misconduct weren't enough, the FBI got the tech and media worlds involved in its cover-up operation. The Twitter Files revealed the FBI set up—a pre-buttal of the veracity of the laptop for news, social media, and tech sites at an Aspen Institute confab. The FBI told tech officials and reporters who attended that the Russians were going to operate a "hack and leak" operation and that any stories about the "hacked" laptop should be stopped in their tracks and censored. The news media and tech sites gladly did what they were told. Google, Facebook, and Twitter were all in on the censorship campaign.





But the laptop was real and filled with evidence of "hundreds of crimes," according to those who matched up the evidence with U.S. criminal statutes, which are included in the Report. The laptop shows, and a U.S. Congressional Oversight Committee confirmed, that the Bidens got money out of countries over which Joe Biden had control including Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Romania, Mexico, Serbia, and Libya. You can check out the timeline of Joe's grift at the House Oversight Committee's website.

Hunter's emergence as the family bagman was already in full flower for years before Joe entered the vice presidency in 2009. Indeed, Hunter was overtly working as a registered lobbyist, but then, after Joe became veep, at the behest of Obama's people, Hunter was told to give up "the registered lobbying grift" and continued similar work without registering. This is something for which Paul Manafort went to prison when Obama and Joe's thugs went after the man who organized Donald Trump's 2016 Republican Convention.

Joe became the business product being sold, according to Devon Archer, one of Hunter's business partners. More noteworthy, far from never talking about his business ventures, the laptop showed Joe Biden met with Hunter's business associates and was used as a cudgel to get more out of. For example, a CCP-connected Chinese businessman. Joe let Hunter and his granddaughter fly on Air Force II to meet with the Chinese. Joe and Jill had keys to the "office" of the business venture. Hunter somehow came into possession of a diamond gift. Nobody knows what happened to it.



The laptop report's author, Garret Ziegler, who the Bidens are now suing

The laptop report's author, Garret Ziegler, who the Bidens are now suing, lists in a grid more than 53 business crimes from 2011 to 2018. He includes who's involved, accomplices, venue, and the U.S. statutes broken and which federal law enforcement ignored.

The laptop lists 40 of the shell companies believed to have been created through which the Biden family and Hunter's partner received and disbursed money.

There are multiple Suspicious Activity Reports (SARS) reports from 2011 in which millions of dollars were red-flagged by JP Morgan Chase Bank to the feds because the series of transactions (some to foreign prostitutes) smacked of money laundering or other illegal activity.

Hunter's laptop showed he had violated federal human trafficking laws for transporting hookers across state lines for the purpose of having sex. There's evidence that he violated laws concerning "non-consensual" adult activities. He was addicted to cam girl websites and spent tens of thousands of dollars on them. While he was doing this, his estranged wife was bugging him to repay her parents for loaning them money and help with their kids' medical bills.

Texting is a "mode of interstate commerce," and there are at least 87 of those in the laptop report.

He paid one woman more than $18,600 to fly her to and from Los Angeles in 2018, which, of course, also covered services rendered. That's in violation of 18 U.S.C. § 1952 and the Travel Act, 18 U.S.C. 1957, which prohibits monetary transactions involving money derived from crimes; 18 U.S.C. 2422(a) coercion; and a few others. That's not saying that federal prosecutors would bring those charges, only that these acts apparently violate them. Multiply those charges over and over, and it means that Hunter has been a very bad man.

Then, buying hard drugs when he did is against the law.

Hunter is seen with two different kinds of guns on his laptop, one a revolver and another is a semiautomatic. He was a multiple daily user of illegal drugs when he filled out his background check paperwork.

He was so destructive that he got kicked out of Hollywood's Chateau Marmont. It was so bad that Joe Biden sent his favorite former Secret Service agent to do a wellness check on him while he was there.

You might ask why Hunter Biden has been given a get-out-of-jail-free card for years. There may be a reason for that, which I discuss in my story entitled Hunter Biden's Secret Job.

The only good news here is that Hunter Biden will no longer need to invoke his Fifth Amendment rights to stay silent because he'll never be punished for being the family bag man. Maybe we'll find out what really went down in the annals of the Biden Crime Family.

The only good news here is that Hunter Biden will no longer need to invoke his Fifth Amendment rights to stay silent because he'll never be punished for being the family bag man. Maybe we'll find out what really went down in the annals of the Biden Crime Family.