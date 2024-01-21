Was the Censorship of Hunter Biden's Laptop Your Red-Pill Moment?

"I was a political atheist," John told me. "But in October 2020, I was red-pilled." John's story is a worthy one that I'll tell later in PJ Media, but the existence of the Hunter Biden laptop—and the stuff it contained—was so obviously true. So to hear that the story of its existence had been censored? It was, he told me, "the most political-activating event of my life." Then came COVID "police state" tactics and he, like millions of other Americans who thought they were "citizens," began to question where they fit in at all.

Advertisement

Censoring the New York Post story about the contents of the Hunter Biden laptop was a political catalyst for many people, just like the Clarence Thomas hearings, 9/11, the ascent of Trump, leftists setting things on fire and crashing federal buildings and burning down police stations, COVID lockdowns, forced shots, and fired Navy SEALS were the cascading events that made "political atheists" into citizen activists. More stunning events would come later and would force Americans to wonder who the bad guys and the good guys were.

When the censorship of the laptop story made the news in October 2020, Americans didn't even know about the FBI and CIA complicity, and even then they were angered they'd been lied to—Democrat, Republican, and "political atheist" alike.

In September 2020, the New York Times reported that the emerging information in Congress about Joe Biden's involvement in Hunter's shady business dealings was unproven.

Polls told the tale. The Media Research Center commissioned a poll of six swing states following the 2020 election and discovered that 17% of Biden voters polled would have changed their votes had they known of eight news stories about Joe Biden, including that Joe Biden was involved in business dealings in Ukraine as vice president. Indeed, it justified the reason why Donald Trump was asking the Ukrainians questions about the Biden payoffs, which Democrats reconstructed into an impeachable offense against Trump.

Advertisement

To measure the true effect of the media’s censorship on the election, the Media Research Center asked The Polling Company to survey 1,750 Biden voters in seven swing states (Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin), six of which (all but North Carolina) were called for Biden (survey details below). We tested these voters’ knowledge of eight news stories — all important topics that our ongoing analysis had shown the liberal news media had failed to cover properly. We found that a huge majority (82%) of Biden voters were unaware of at least one of these key items, with five percent saying they were unaware of all eight of the issues we tested. This lack of information proved crucial: One of every six Biden voters we surveyed (17%) said they would have abandoned the Democratic candidate had they known the facts about one or more of these news stories. A shift of this magnitude would have changed the outcome in all six of the swing states won by Joe Biden, and Donald Trump would have comfortably won a second term as president.

And then the same "liberal news media" dismissed the MRC poll as too partisan or shady, just as they had done with the Hunter Biden laptop stories.

Related: We'd Like the 2020 Election Back: DOJ Admits It Lied About Hunter Biden's Laptop

Advertisement

In 2022, the Post commissioned its own poll from New Jersey-based TechnoMetrica Institute of Policy and Politics. Eleven percent of respondents still thought the laptop was Russian disinformation. But 79% overall said if they knew in 2020 what they knew when the poll was conducted Trump would have been reelected.

The Washington Post's Phil Bump reported in 2022 that "no, limiting the Hunter Biden laptop story didn’t cost Trump the election." Bump couldn't even bring himself to call it censorship and that they were suckers for an another intel community operation (see Trump Russia). In 2023, the Washington Post's dismissed the story as "fishy." It was if they had something to hide or something. Like perhaps being involved in the intelligence community's "pre-bunking" of the laptop at the Aspen Institute, where the mainstream media were told it was Russian disinformation even though the FBI already had the laptop and knew it was real.

The media still didn't cotton on when right before the 2020 election "51 intelligence" experts wrote a political letter on behalf of Joe Biden's 2020 election that the laptop looked sort of Russian-y. That was another information operation by the intelligence community for the Democrats.

Advertisement

I've fallen for information operations too. Though Saddam Hussein did have WMD, he didn't have what Colin Powell said he did, according to the retired CIA operator I talked to on the Adult in the Room podcast -- who was in charge of assessing WMD before the Iraq war. We were going into Iraq anyway, and he was tasked with discovering what they'd throw at us. You can watch the interview here.

Related: West Coast, Messed Coast™ — Hunter Biden Sex, Drugs, Tax Evasion Edition

The intelligence community has a green light to do to the American public what they've done to different countries for generations. Mind that you don't get suckered again.

Answer this question in the comments: What was your red pill moment?

Joe Biden says he defends democracy. What he's done is exactly the opposite. He backs efforts to censor conservatives and is now intensifying them in time for the 2024 election. And here the conservatives sit, defunded, debanked, deplatformed, censored, and demoralized. The depths of these mendacious efforts to deconstruct and destroy American society and Western civilization are nearly indescribable, but we at PJ Media tell you about them every single day.

Supporting PJ Media at this crucial time is important to get back at these bastards. Please become a VIP or VIP GOLD Member. Use the promo code SAVEAMERICA for 50% off your VIP Membership. This gives you access to all our stories, even those behind our velvet rope. VIP Membership allows you to comment on all stories. Or consider becoming a VIP GOLD member, which gives you access to all the content at all the Townhall Media sites: PJ Media, Townhall, RedState, Twitchy, Bearing Arms, and HotAir.

Advertisement



















