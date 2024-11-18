The Morning Briefing: Biden Wants to See How Much Mess He Can Make on His Way Out

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Monday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Kapelyngwick could trace all of his trust issues back to never having the purpose of bay leaves adequately explained to him.

Advertisement

We have been having a rollicking good time since the night of Nov. 5, haven't we? It started to take on the feeling of a party that wasn't going to end for a very long time. Things have been going so swimmingly that I almost forgot that the Democrats still have control of the Executive Branch.

Last week we discussed the fact that Joe Biden seemed to have been playing the fly in the ointment for Kamala Harris throughout her post-coup campaign. Despite the fact that Biden and Donald Trump seemed to enjoy their visit together last week, it's important to remember that they still don't like each other very much. Lucid Joe is — and always has been — dark, bitter, and combative. He may want to mess things up for his successor as well.

Oh, he's also still the president until January 20, 2025.

Joe and Mrs. Biden have plenty of time to be disruptive before Trump starts his stint as POTUS 47. It would appear that President LOLEightyonemillion isn't going to be content to merely spend the next couple of months enjoying the food in the White House. This is from something Matt wrote yesterday:

Well, Putin may not have to escalate the war, because Joe Biden, in a major U.S. policy shift as he prepares to leave office, has made a move to escalate it himself. According to a report from the Associated Press, Biden "has for the first time authorized the use of U.S.-supplied long-range missiles by Ukraine to strike inside Russia, according to one U.S. official and three people familiar with the matter."

Advertisement

Matt wonders if this is being done to "undermine" Trump and make things rough for him before he gets back to the Oval Office. My Townhall colleague Sarah Arnold referred to Biden as being "defiant" with the move. It does have a "let's light the place on fire to spite the landlord and the new tenants" feel to it, doesn't it?

My favorite comment about the move on X was this one from The Drunk Republican:

Seriously, is there anything more on brand for Democrats than starting a nuclear war because they lost an election? — The Drunk Republican (@DrunkRepub) November 18, 2024

It's important to remember that every foreign policy move that the Biden-Harris administration makes is boneheaded. There was already going to be a lot for Trump to handle when he gets back to Washington. I wrote this in a column titled "Gosh, I Seem to Remember a Lot Less World War III When Donald Trump Was President" in early October:

The world was a much safer place when Donald Trump was president. If he gets back into office, he will hopefully have time to undo the myriad wrongs of the Biden-Harris administration.

Nobody wants to deal with a hyperactive Vladimir Putin when he's feeling extra chafed, especially as a first order of business. Trump can handle it, of course, but he shouldn't have to.

When pondering the instability that Biden's foreign policy always introduces, one becomes acutely aware of just how much time there is between now and Inauguration Day. If Biden — perhaps egged on by his wife — wants to kick some hornets' nests, he will have time to find a lot of them.

Advertisement

Biden may not have any desire to make Trump's second stint atop the heap difficult, but it isn't a stretch to believe that the people running his brain would like to be as awful as possible with the time that they have left. Trump Derangement Syndrome is very real and thus far incurable in Beltway Democrats. They're not known for thinking through any of their visceral tantrums about Trump. This could get very ugly for the next couple of months.

There is no reason to believe that the people surrounding Joe Biden are going to go quietly into their political exile. Even if we expect the worst, the Trump-haters will find a way to plumb new depths. We had a nice takeoff a couple of weeks ago, but we should probably buckle up for a bumpy ride and landing.

Click the button below to get the Morning Briefing emailed to you every weekday. Have your coffee with me, people. It's free and it supports conservative media! Subscribe

Everything Isn't Awful

When you lied on your resume but still got the job.. 😅 pic.twitter.com/xel8yogaBp — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) November 16, 2024

PJ Media

VodkaPundit. Iran's Nuclear Weapons Program Took a Yuge Hit

Karoline Leavitt Will Make White House Press Briefings Great Again

The Number of Criminal Illegals Blue Areas Have Released is...Criminal

Leftism Is a Death Cult

Chicago City Council Unanimously Votes to Emasculate Mayor Brandon Johnson

Advertisement

Bill Maher Drops Major Truth Bombs About Why the Left is Losing

+1. Girls Fight Back: College Athletes Take Legal Action Over Transgender Player

Too late. 'I Don't Want to Be the Freak Show Party' Say Centrist Democrats

MSM Downplays Need to Tackle Obesity Epidemic to Take Shots at RFK Jr.

Dennis Prager's Cohost Offers a Brief Update on His Condition

Joe Biden Is Escalating the Ukraine-Russia War. Is It To Undermine Trump?

Here Are The Top Contenders to Replace JD Vance in the Senate

Trans Awareness Week: Flag’s Creator Was a Pedo Fetishist

Cultural Tide Turning? AOC Removes Pronouns From Her Bio

What Ignited Antisemitism in North America?

Sunday Thoughts: Sitting at the Feet of Jesus

Shamed Democratic Pollster Quits Profession after Failing to Rig the Presidential Election

Another Leftist Calls Trump Hitler — Do Any of These Clowns Know What Hitler Really Did?

West Coast, Messed Coast™ — All Politics Is Fecal

Townhall Mothership

Schlichter. SecDef Pete Hegseth Will Be A Welcome Injection Of Vitamin I (Infantry)

Trump Taps Brendan Carr to Lead the FCC

Here's How Transgender Minors Are Responding to Trump's Election Victory

Trump Attends UFC Fight With High-Profile Crew

Johns Hopkins's Anti-Gun 'School' Coping Hard with Election Results

The Trace Gives Trump a Roadmap to Undo Biden's Gun Controls

Anti-2A Activists Fret About the Quiet Boom in Silencer Ownership

Dems Call Moulton a 'Nazi Cooperator' For Questioning Trans Agenda

Advertisement

Signs and Blunders: Sunday Reflection

The Genius of Trump's Top Advisors Picks

Mollie Hemingway Gives Powerful Defense of Gaetz Pick for AG: 'We've Had a Department of Injustice'

#WINNING. Letting Their Freak Flags Fly: More and More Secret Trump Voters Revealing Themselves

Do You Want More RFK Jr.? Because This Is How You Get More RFK Jr.

He Ain't Lovin' It! RFK Jr. Being Served McDonald's on Trump's Plane Sparks Hilarious Memes

They'll Be Dancing...Dancing in the Streets: Everyone is Doing The Trump-tusi

Trump Voters in Hysterics as Lefties Promise Absurd 'Awokening' with WOKE 2.0

VIP

Become part of the PJ Media VIP party by subscribing here. Use promo code KRUISERMB to receive a WHOPPING 50% discount. Trust me, we’re having fun over here.

VodkaPundit, Part Deux. Florida Man Friday: From 'Fast & Furious' to 'Stopped & Humiliated'

Potential Science-Based Alzheimer’s Remedies in Unlikely Places?

Christians Increasingly Persecuted as U.S. Students Mourn Muslim Jihadis

What Government CAN’T Do IS As Important As What It CAN

Can Two of the Most Successful People on the Planet Fix the Biggest Problem Facing America?

How Did Kamala Harris Spend $1.5 Billion in 15 Weeks and End Up Losing?

The Effort to Steal the Pennsylvania Senate Seat Is Too Much, Even for the Liberal Media

Jewish Woman Cast As Mary the Mother of Jesus, and the Left Goes Nuts

Hey, DOGE: Start by Cutting Government Abortion and ‘Transgender’ Initiatives

Advertisement

GOLD. FRIDAY AT 3 P.M. EASTERN: 'Five O'Clock Somewhere' With Kruiser, VodkaPundit, Jen Van Laar - Replay

Around the Interwebz

Kevin Smith Says ‘Dogma 2’ Is In Works With Ben Affleck & Matt Damon Potentially Returning

These are the lasting things that Half-Life 2 gave us, besides headcrabs and crowbars

Your Luggage Is Absolutely Disgusting—Here’s How to Clean It

Bee Me

Biden Administration Declares Trump Cabinet Picks ‘Unqualified’ https://t.co/miNG5Te7kx pic.twitter.com/RxYEyurgNQ — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) November 17, 2024

The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery

Kabana Comedy/Tunes