Leftism Is a Death Cult

When the TikTok freakout videos first started being posted the morning after the election, showing assorted leftists in various stages of post-election mental breakdown, I was initially amused. Here, I thought, were the usual pampered, suburban brats throwing tantrums because the world doesn't look like their living room. They did the same thing in 2016. They'll get over it.

Then a couple days went by, and my bemusement faded into annoyance. The videos kept coming. Are these people serious? I get it, you're upset, your candidate lost. But get a grip! Can so many supposed adults be having this large of a collective hissy fit? How are you not embarrassed to post this?

Say what you will about European leftists. They're lazy, arrogant, and decadent. But they're not children. They simply don't behave this way when they don't get their way.

But then a couple more days went by, and my annoyance faded into genuine shock. The videos kept coming. Holy hell, I thought, these people are crazy! I mean that without hyperbole, these people are straightjacket and padded room crazy. Like, Adam Sandler's sister in Anger Management crazy. Like, it places the lotion in the basket crazy.

It has often been said that leftism is a religion, or that political ideologies are secular religions. I think what we're witnessing goes well beyond that. While all religions have their extremists (and secular religions even more so), the aforementioned post-election meltdown videos delve into something far darker. Even the bin Ladens of the world, as degenerate and reprehensible as they are, possess the mental capacity to produce propaganda videos during which they calmly spell out their goals and accompanying rationales, flawed as they may be. But apparently, large swaths of our fellow Americans are unable to rise to even this very low bar, and instead just shriek uncontrollably and tear at their clothes. Exorcisms go smoother than this.

You know how leftists like to claim that Gaza is the biggest open-air prison? Well, blue America is the biggest open air cult. They don't need a compound way off in the desert to isolate themselves from the rest of the world. They have their Blue-Only neighborhoods, dog parks, coffee shops, and faculty lounges. Their "compound" encapsulates entire cities and coastlines. They can literally get through every day without ever having to interact with those outside the cult.

One of the first things a cult does is it creates its own, distinct identity. It is imperative that this identity be recognized as something "breaking off" or "rejecting" the traditions of societal culture, of their parents, of the "established church," so to speak. And while all religions forge their own distinct identities, it is done in their respective pursuits of a greater truth. The cult, on the other hand, forges this separate identity for the sake of the separate identity in and of itself.

The trans movement is a good example of this. The trans movement claims to have discovered new genders and new sexualities. They haven't. There are two genders, and they are biologically fixed and non-interchangeable, a fact that needs reiteration to all the "Science Is Real" yard sign dopes. The true motive behind the trans movement's insistence on imaginary genders isn't sincere conviction or an open-mindedness towards new ideas, but rather a sophomoric rebellion towards The System, or The Man, or whatever other force of "tradition" they blame for their unhappiness.

Cults allow no room for debate. Atheists point to the Spanish Inquisition, or to Islamic extremism, as proof that mainstream religions are guilty of this same shortcoming, ignorant to the fact that, historically speaking, these trends are the exception. The history of all major religions, both Western and Eastern, is chock full of rational debate and peaceful coexistence.

Leftism permits no debate, and even less deviation. Any drift from cult dogma is regarded as heresy, and heretics are always regarded as worse than non-believers. Look back at those videos from last week. Sure, they lashed out as usual against white male Christians. But they explode into hate-driven frenzy when ranting against women and minorities who didn't vote for Harris. As blasphemers. As traitors. As Judases. To paraphrase the great Nigel Tufnel, these cultists went to 11.

Cults push the idea of severing ties with friends and family who are outside the cult. Watching the videos, how many cultists demand that their fellow travelers divorce their husbands, abandon their friends, and break off all relations with families? How many took bizarre oaths of celibacy so as not to interbreed with the despised outlander? This is partly due to some sort of "punishment" they're doling out on us (as if, had they stayed in our lives, these psychopaths would be doing us a favor). But this is due more to the requirement of cults to self-isolate.

They also segregate themselves through outward symbols. They shave their heads. They wear blue bracelets. They do this to signal to other cult members that they themselves are "safe" to approach and engage, in ways they claim would bring them bodily harm or death should they engage with anyone outside the cult. This level of paranoia, which apparently many of them genuinely feel, can only be attained by the most fanatical and zealous of cultists.

Cults think they have answers and secrets that the rest of us don't. Our leftist cult sees itself as perfect, in no need of further learning and growth. Hence, they refer to themselves as "woke," as if they've attained a higher level of enlightenment and understanding that the rest of us are too ignorant to fathom.

Religions themselves are also built upon a comprehensive totality of answers, but these answers reside in the nature and omnipresence of that religion's particular deity (or deities) or cosmic system, and that a better understanding of this system will bring one closer to the revelation of eternal truths. But while religions don't allow much room for supernatural error, they allow plenty of room for human error, including misinterpretation and misunderstanding of scripture.

Cults don't allow for such human error. They're convinced they fully grasp the totality of the truth. Religions teach humility. Cults teach pretension.

However, one thing missing from the American leftist cult is the trademark charismatic leader. No David Koresh or L. Ron Hubbard. Sure, you have your Stephen Colberts, your Taylor Swifts, your Hollywood celebrities. But none of them can singlehandedly harness their masses and manipulate them in the ways that traditional cult leaders can.

This may seem odd, as leftism elsewhere always produces a strongman. A Lenin, a Castro, a Mao, or a Chavez. The closest our leftists got was Barack Obama (remember the swooning and fainting?), and he is now a spent force. But the thing to remember is that the American left may never coalesce around a single leader. This is due to the unique nature of the American left, and the depths of depravity and selfishness to which it plumbs. I refer to this phenomena as the Cult of the Self.

In the Cult of the Self, every disciple is its own charismatic leader, subject only to their own whims, desires, and comprehension of purpose. In other words, their "charismatic leader" is the individual Ego, thundering from the podium, to which all thought and energy of the adherent is directed. There are no doctrines, there are no ideological tracts, there are no transcendent truths binding us all. There is Me, and there is what makes Me feel good, at every moment, everywhere and forever. Religions require personal sacrifice. The Cult of the Self abhors the very thought.

The abuses of secular ideologies have always been more dangerous than those of religion, largely because religion has built-in codes of ethics and acceptable behavior that, by virtue of their divine origin, are taken more seriously by its devotees. The moral codes of secular ideologies are merely on loan from religion, and can be bent and skewed in service of the secular ideology. But at least the code exists to serve (usually) as somewhat of a barrier against the worst of human impulses.

In contrast, the Cult of the Self imposes no behavioral limits whatsoever. If a behavior serves the deity of the Self, it is not only permitted. It is openly celebrated. Theft masked as fairness, tribalism masked as diversity, debauchery masked as tolerance, misogyny masked as multiculturalism, narcissism masked as compassion, and envy masked as reparation are but a few of the "values" practiced by this cult. Their overriding value, their "Golden Rule," as it were, is the complete abdication of personal responsibility at the cost of everyone else around them.

To the Cult of the Self, the world exists unto the Self and nothing else, with as many creature comforts packed in as possible. In fact, their own real impediments are those pesky "social constructs" the rest of us throw up in their path. Things such as science and merit and economic law are tools of the alleged Oppressor. There are workarounds to most of these "social constructs," but there is one threat that cannot be ignored. There is one threat that can force the cultists to take into consideration something outside the Self. There is one threat that, if not dispensed with immediately, will bring the fortified edifices of the Self crashing down. And what is this one threat?

An unborn baby.

Hence, the dehumanization and genocide of our most innocent and vulnerable proceeds apace. It could not be otherwise. It is an integral pillar of the Cult of the Self. And make no mistake, a cult is exactly what it is. A sick, monstrous, and bloodthirsty death cult. The social media hysterics we witness aghast are, hopefully, the first step in a long and painful nationwide deprogramming regimen.