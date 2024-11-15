BREAKING: Karoline Leavitt Will Make White House Press Briefings Great Again

On Friday evening, President Donald Trump announced that Karoline Leavitt will be the new White House Press Secretary. Leavitt, who previously served as the Trump campaign’s national press secretary, also held the role of assistant press secretary in the Trump White House.

“Karoline Leavitt did a phenomenal job as the National Press Secretary on my Historic Campaign, and I am pleased to announce she will serve as White House Press Secretary. Karoline is smart, tough, and has proven to be a highly effective communicator," Trump said in a statement. "I have the utmost confidence she will excel at the podium, and help deliver our message to the American People as we, Make America Great Again.”

Leavitt was long considered a top contender for the job.

According to The Hill, at 27 years old, Leavitt will be "the youngest serving White House press secretary since Ron Ziegler in the 1970s during President Richard Nixon’s administration. He was 29 at the time."

Leavitt worked under former White House press secretary turned Fox News host Kayleigh McEnany before taking a job as communications director for Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.), whom Trump tapped this week to serve as ambassador to the United Nations. Leavitt was a near-constant presence on conservative networks during the campaign. She is known to be relentlessly on message in her defense of Trump’s policies and controversial statements, and has shown a willingness to clash with the likes of CNN and other outlets. She welcomed a baby earlier this year and is an outspoken Catholic. If Trump is looking to put a new face on the next generation of communicators for his “America First” agenda, Leavitt is likely to be the pick.

I have no doubt that Leavitt will make White House press briefings great again!

Other potential candidates were Alina Habba, Trump's attorney, though she took her name out of consideration earlier this week. Steven Cheung was also considered a candidate, though he was named director of communications. Cheung served as director of communications on the Trump-Vance 2024 Presidential Campaign and previously served in the Trump White House as director of strategic response.

CNN's Scott Jennings was also considered a contender for the role. Honestly, he's fantastic as a conservative voice on the left-leaning network, and while he'd have made a great press secretary, his solid counterpoints to the overwhelmingly leftist panels on the network are great to watch.

Leavitt is a solid choice, and it will be great to see her in action behind the podium.

Trump also formally announced that Gov. Doug Burgum (R-N.D.) will be secretary of the interior and chairman of the newly formed National Energy Council. According to President Trump, the National Energy Council "will consist of all Departments and Agencies involved in the permitting, production, generation, distribution, regulation, transportation, of ALL forms of American Energy."

