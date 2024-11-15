West Coast, Messed Coast™ — All Politics Is Fecal

Welcome back to this week's West Coast, Messed Coast™ update, where today we'll go over a new lawsuit against the vote counters in California, demanding that they learn to add and subtract. This is where Democrats miraculously "cured" enough votes to win a congressional seat in California and where Eva Longorria's pants are on fire about why she "left" Hollywood.

That's some serious stuff. Let's get going.

All politics is fecal.

It turns out that well before the election of Donald Trump — which the media and pollsters did not predict — Texas-born actress Eva Longoria was dividing her time between her husband's country of Mexico and her ancestral home of Spain.

But naturally, the Democrat ally, who embarrassed herself by waxing rhapsodic over Joe Biden, decided to play a few timeline games to signal to her fans that she left the country because Donald Trump won.

Ew.

Unfortunately for her, Marie Claire was taking notes in their interview and Eva exposed her real reasons for leaving California. The Daily Wire reported:

“I had my whole adult life here,” Longoria told the outlet of the United States. “But even before [the pandemic], it was changing. The vibe was different. And then COVID happened, and it pushed it over the edge. Whether it’s the homelessness or the taxes, not that I want to s*** on California — it just feels like this chapter in my life is done now.”

Homelessness and high taxes.

She may have lived in a snazzy area, but there's only so much human poop one can stand before concluding that the people to whom she paid her high taxes don't care about improving things.

But go ahead and blame Donald Trump for moving out of the country before the election, honey.

Prog paradise

While everywhere the world turned more conservative, voters in Portland, Ore., are delighted with the way things are. Indeed, they elected a slate of Democrat Socialists who, no doubt, will do everything in their power to spend all taxpayer money and give Antifa more political cover.

How many of these newly elected "officials" wore black masks and blocked up with Antifa?

Here's a socialist who touts his "anti-fascist work."





Portland doubled down on far-left progressives in an expanded city commission. Ranked choice voting resulted in progs taking a swath of the seats.

The mayor Keith Wilson, also a lefty, promises he'll help the homeless problem, but we'll withhold judgment until he brings results. Good luck, buddy.

Governor Graft?

Before he has even taken office, newly elected Washington governor, Bob Ferguson, is packing up his attorney general's office with his woke policies and, hmm, what do we have here? A tort claim accusing the new guv of racketeering.

A chief critic said Bob Scales, CEO of Police Strategies LLC, filed a $42 million tort claim against Ferguson and Washington State University (WSU) in July for alleged racketeering. He accused the Attorney General’s Office (AGO) of “managing a corrupt public procurement process that violated virtually every state procurement law and regulation on the books.”

California countin'

The Election Integrity Project of California (EIPCa) has filed a demand the California Secretary of State's office do its damned job and properly count votes and voters. It has also called for a Special Master to be assigned to conduct an investigation into apparent voting improprieties.

The writ of mandamus to Secretary of State Shirley Weber and the registrars of voters for Orange, Los Angeles, Riverside, Kern, and Tulare Counties demands that these state actors do their jobs and tell the voter integrity group why in some cases there are fewer voters than votes in some counties along with other inconsistencies. The group also claims that several voter registrants voted multiple times in the same election.

The petition for the writ was filed on Nov. 6, but the group has issued requests multiple times before challenging "the adequacy of election oversight and highlights each county's role in maintaining voter rolls, processing ballots, and reporting results. EIPCa believes this oversight is essential to addressing procedural inconsistencies and maintaining Californians' faith in the election process."

Here are a couple of the inconsistencies between the November 2022 election to the June 2024 election the group is worried about:

Overall, the June 2024 Accounting reflects that 32 California counties had 71,092 more ballots cast than the total number of voters that allegedly participated in the November 2022 Certified Accounting. EIPCa’s audit of the June 2024 Accounting demonstrates that there were 21,355 unique Registration ID numbers that had more than one vote attributed to voter identification. The June 2024 Accounting by precinct also shows discrepancies between the precinct numbers and at least one county’s statement of the vote. ...[T]he June 2024 Accounting reflects 32 California counties that had 71,092 more ballots counted than the total number of ballots counted and certified in the November 2022 Certified Accounting. The June 2024 Accounting also reflects that 25 California counties had 27,764 fewer ballots counted than the total number of ballots counted and certified in the November 2022

The discrepancies weren't due to local offices tossing ballots because they were invalid.

The bottom line is that EIPCa wants the state to clean up its voter rolls and do some math to find out why there is a disparity. It has asked for a special master to investigate California's voting process.

They want this sorted out before the Dec. 5 deadline to certify the election in California.

'Cure' worse than the disease?

The Orange County Democrats kept finding ballots to make right or "cure" to put one of the most woke and odious candidates in Congress. And that assessment is from those who know Dave Min.

Last week, with most of the votes counted, Scott Baugh was the expected winner of the seat vacated by Katie Porter, who ran and lost for the Senate seat that the death of Dianne Feinstein left open. But California Democrats sent in a phalanx of lawyers and got voters to come back in to "cure" their ballots of problems with names, dates, and signatures.

It's a real shame.

Silver lining

Cal Matters reports that Donald Trump won nearly all of California's 12 Latino-majority counties. He also expanded his votes in "most other counties."

California is a new slave state.

Though California is not one of the original slave states in the U.S., it is now a confirmed slave state by those who brought an initiative measure to outlaw "slavery" in state prisons. California voters decided that allowing prisoners to work is a good use of their time instead of watching TV.

They haven't ruined everything yet.

A long exposure of one of my favorite places on earth. You must put Crater Lake on your bucket list. It was one of the few times I was at a loss for words. pic.twitter.com/A5tM1DpWQy — Ken James (@openshutter21) November 4, 2024

Crater Lake, Ore. Natural photo. The photographer assures us that this is not AI.