Did Trump #Resisters Try to Rig the 2024 Election?

If things hadn't worked out as they did on Tuesday, with Democrat pollsters calling this presidential race too close to call Donald Trump could have lost the election because of the government's bad math. Was that bad math on purpose? Was it part of the #Resistance? Good questions. Let's look at the evidence.

Advertisement

The Heritage Foundation's go-to elections savant Hans von Spakovsky discovered a "shocking" anomaly in 2020 Census Bureau numbers. Worse, the anomalous numbers were revealed in the "corrected" government follow-up report two years later, in 2022. Those math errors occurred in 14 states, the majority considered to be red states.

Spakovsky reports that Trump was deprived of nine additional Electoral College votes because of the numbers andKamala Harris was accorded six she shouldn't have gotten.

Here's how that happened in the 2020 Census and the follow-up Post-Enumeration Survey (PES), according to Spakovsky:

[A]s a result of these errors, Florida did not receive two additional congressional seats and Texas did not receive one more congressional seat. Meanwhile, two other states, Minnesota and Rhode Island, each retained a congressional seat that they should have lost, and Colorado gained a new seat to which it was rightfully not entitled. The harms flowing from these mistakes impact more than just congressional representation, which also affects the number of electors from those states since they are calculated by the number of Senators and Representatives in each state.

In a follow-up article, Spakovsky wrote that this math error went mostly one way.

It undercounted the populations of Arkansas, Florida, Illinois, Mississippi, Tennessee, and Texas, while overcounting the populations of Delaware, Hawaii, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New York, Ohio, Rhode Island, and Utah. The errors ranged from a low of 1.49% to a high of 6.79%.

Advertisement

Texas missed getting another congressional seat by 89 people due to the math error.

Related: West Coast, Messed Coast™: Revenge of the Normies

What those errors meant was that Trump should have received extra Electoral College votes from Texas and Florida.

This is what last Tuesday's map revealed.

In addition, in a follow-up Daily Wire piece, Spakovsky said that because illegal aliens already in the U.S. were counted in the Census even before Kamala and Joe's border policies made the situation worse, it shifted seven congressional seats.

[T]he Congressional Research Service in 2015 issued a report on what would happen if apportionment were based solely on citizen population. According to the CRS, that would have shifted seven congressional seats. Gaining one seat each (with the 2024 winner noted): Louisiana (Trump), Missouri (Trump), Montana (Trump), North Carolina (Trump), Ohio (Trump), Oklahoma (Trump), and Virginia (Harris). California (Harris) would lose four congressional seats and thus four Electoral College Votes. Since Trump won Florida and Texas, he should have gotten an additional three Electoral College votes from those states. Kamala Harris should have had three Electoral College votes deducted from her total with her wins in Colorado, Minnesota, and Rhode Island.

This theft of seven congressional seats from the American people will be a mistake that keeps on wrongly giving and taking unless there's a course correction.

Advertisement

Related: Did God Rapture Some 15 Million Democrat Voters? If Not, Where'd They Go?

"Listen, California, which has the biggest population of illegal aliens in the country," von Spakovsky said on the radio on Friday, "if apportionment was based on citizen population, they'd probably lose at least four congressional seats and maybe more.”

Worse, the flood of illegal aliens allowed to pour into the country over the last four years will continue to change congressional representation. That's a huge electoral shift and the reason why the left fought President Trump 45 hammer and sickle to keep him from asking a citizenship question for the 2020 Census.

The left called Trump racist for wanting to ask this question, "Is this a person a citizen of the United States?" Democrats threw up that chaff because adding illegal aliens benefits their political tribe.

A two-year-long legal battle ensued after Trump brought a 2019 lawsuit.

Here's state-run-media NPR's report at the time:

In 2019, the Supreme Court blocked the Trump administration's unprecedented efforts after finding that its use of the Voting Rights Act as the stated reasoning for the question "seems to have been contrived," as Chief Justice John Roberts wrote in the majority opinion.

[...Before Trump eventually released a presidential memo in 2020 calling for the unprecedented exclusion of unauthorized immigrants from a key set of census numbers, earlier releases of internal documents and public statements by Trump officials signaled their interest in using citizenship data to try to break with more than two centuries of precedent in how congressional seats and Electoral College votes are redistributed among the states.

Advertisement

Spakovsky says this math error compounded by the non-citizens being granted congressional representation has other real-world consequences. Funding from the federal government is based on the number of people counted in a state.

Spakovsky says suing the feds over loss of money could be successful because states can point to the 2022 follow-up report to make the case. However, that's not the case when it comes to suing over the most important grievance -- less congressional representation. States can't point to the 2022 verification based on statistical sampling to prove that in court.

Of course, Congress could change and should change the law to rectify these egregious errors.

The Census Bureau has one job: count accurately. Oddly, the same kinds of math errors did not occur in 2010. But if the Bureau apparatchiks can't do math due to Trump Derangement Syndrome they need to go.

And don't move those bean counters to the Labor Department. Those Einsteins counted 900,000 imaginary jobs last year in Joe Biden's bad economy.

Had Donald Trump not "swamped the election" and not made the election "too big to rig," we might be talking about President Kamala Harris right now. Trump would have been pilloried and mocked because he couldn't pull out enough Electoral Eollege votes.

Advertisement

All because some Census Bureau employees made an error during Trump's first term.

We're having a sale in honor of Trump 47. Please be a good American and support PJ Media with your VIP Membership. The job of overthrowing the Censorship Industrial Complex isn't done yet. Use the promo code POTUS47