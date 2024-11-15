Iran's Nuclear Weapons Program Took a Yuge Hit

Stephen Green | 9:05 AM on November 15, 2024
AP Photo/Ariel Schalit, File

Israel's Oct. 26 retaliatory strike on Iran "destroyed an active top secret nuclear weapons research facility," according to an Axios report. The news outlet spoke to various US and Israeli officials about the strikes, including one on Iran's Parchin Military Complex, a nuclear research facility that had "previously reported to be inactive."

"One former Israeli official briefed on the strike said it destroyed sophisticated equipment used to design the plastic explosives that surround uranium in a nuclear device and are needed to detonate it."

Iran claims to have brought its military nuclear program to a halt in 2003, and yet the Taleghan 2 building at Parchin "was used for testing explosives needed to set off a nuclear device, according to the Institute for Science and International Security."

"They conducted scientific activity that could lay the ground for the production of a nuclear weapon. It was a top-secret thing. A small part of the Iranian government knew about this, but most of the Iranian government didn't," a U.S. official told Axios.

What's interesting is that Israel knew about a nuclear weapons research facility that most of the Iranian government did not.

The Mullah's Regime in Tehran must be fuming, and whatever form their retaliation takes, it likely won't be another missile barrage. Iran already tried two of those, one in mid-April and another on Oct. 1. The first barrage involved around 170 drones, over 30 cruise missiles, and more than 120 ballistic missiles — and almost zero results. Following Israel's assassination of Hezbollah chief thug Hassan Nasrallah, Iran's second missile attack consisted of about 200 ballistic missiles and, again, almost zero results. Israeli/Western antimissile forces are just that good.

Clearly, the missile barrage approach isn't working — and everyone should give a silent prayer of thanks to President Ronald Reagan for getting the ball rolling on ballistic missile defense 40 years ago.

There's also the small matter of Iran's missile production, which was hobbled in the same October air raid that destroyed Iran's Parchin Military Complex. Three weeks ago, "multiple reports citing Israeli, American and Iranian officials," plus satellite imagery, revealed that Israel's Oct. 26 air raid "crippled Iran’s ability to produce long-range ballistic missiles."

"The Axios news site cited Israeli sources and a US official as saying Iran can’t produce the mixers [for solid rocket fuel] on its own and must acquire them from China, which may take more than a year," and that it would "take two years to repair the factory."

Whatever missiles Iran has on hand now is about all they'll have for a while.

Aside from missiles, Iran's two favorite ways of attacking Israel are called Hamas and Hezbollah. Both are currently on the ropes in Gaza and southern Lebanon. Yesterday, a Sky News headline blared, "Hamas ready for Gaza ceasefire ‘immediately’ – but claims Israel has put forward no ‘serious proposals’ in months," but that was shoddy work by Sky. If you read past the headline, it's just the usual Hamas propaganda about Israeli "massacres," with complaints that Jerusalem won't agree to a ceasefire on Hamas' terms — i.e., without releasing the hostages.

Iran could end this war right now by ordering Hamas to release the hostages, but for some reason, they seem to prefer getting their nuclear weapons research reduced to rubble.

Stephen Green

Stephen Green

