Trans Awareness Week: Flag’s Creator Was a Pedo Fetishist

“Transgender Awareness Week” is coming to an end (well, officially — they’ll still scream for attention every single day), and it seems a good time to highlight the fact that the man who designed the transgender flag was a sex-obsessed, fetishistic, pedophilic-leaning freak.

If you can name a sexual perversion, Robert Hogge probably had it. From a young age onwards, he was maniacally obsessed with stealing women’s underwear, indulging all his sexual impulses, cross-dressing, and writing lewd fantasies about body swapping. And yes, according to him, he chose the blue and pink colors on the transgender flag because of their association with babies.

(Warning: some graphic content.) Hogge had been in the Navy, but it appears he was more in line with current Navy “queerness” than with traditional manly U.S. military values, according to a revealing article published on Reduxx and Women’s Voices. “I identify as female, but I’m more of a bigender person,” Hogge stated. “This allows my brain to float between multiple worlds, or solidly take on one role or another. Sometimes I am a man and a woman at the same time, or I can change in a nanosecond, then change back just as fast.” He reportedly chose his fake last name “Helms” based on the Battle of Helm’s Deep in “The Lord of the Rings” (ironic considering LOTR’s author was a devout and traditional Catholic).

It’s unsurprising, however, that Hogge was living in a fantasy world — after all, it’s pure fantasy that one can alter one’s biological sex. The Reduxx article authoress, Genevieve Gluck, shared multiple quotes from Hogge’s own writings, letting him expose his sickness in his own words. For instance, in his memoirs, Hogge recalled stealing his mother’s undergarments when he was 12. “I wanted to try them on. When I did, they felt exciting to wear.” He likewise stole female underwear from his apartment complex’s laundry room, and gleefully described trying on the corset of a drag club performer with whom he hooked up.

Hogge freely admitted to staring at girls for hours in high school and “lust[ing]” after them, and though he seems to have had a lifelong passion for hooking up with women, he would have sex with anyone. He was married and did have children, but his long-suffering wife — who later said she didn’t know about his cross-dressing before the wedding — strongly disapproved of Hogge’s fetish. He wasted family finances on female makeup, hormones, and clothes, whining that his wife was “hateful” because she criticized his fetish. Ultimately, however, according to Gluck, it was Hogge who left his family, not the other way around.

After abandoning his wife and kids, Hogge began frequenting sex clubs, where he both watched others engaging in sexual perversions and engaged in them himself. Gluck quoted Hogge saying the clubs “enabled me to fulfill each and every fantasy I had concerning sex with men. This included orgies, hot tubs, you name it.” By 1999, he was pretending to be a woman, “Monica Helms,” and attending lesbian clubs multiple times a week.

He wrote sexualized short stories, including some where men are transformed into women. In one, the male character’s wife leaves him and is killed in an accident, whereupon the widower adopts the dead wife’s identity to the point of literally inhabiting her body (and almost being raped). In another of Hogge’s stories, a witch child who appears to be 16 years old or younger pursues and marries an adult man.

From Gluck:

Helms was 48 years old and a veteran of the US Navy when he designed the transgender pride flag in 1999. He has claimed the baby blue and pink pastel stripes came to him by way of “divine intervention,” but the color scheme is often seen repeated in other, more nefarious contexts... One common symbol used in pedophile forums incorporates the colors baby blue, pink and white… Areas in Europe that advertise child trafficking to pedophile sex tourists have used the color code: “blue curtains mean a boy child prostitute and pink curtains a girl.” It is unclear whether Helms was aware of this correlation at the time, but when discussing the symbolism behind the trans flag, Helms has consistently stated that blue represents young boys and pink represents young girls: “The light blue is the traditional color for baby boys, and the pink is the traditional color for baby girls.”

This flag and variations of it have been flown on hospitals, children’s hospitals, schools, businesses, and even the White House under Joe “Pedo Peter” Biden. And yet it is quite literally a pedophilic flag, a flag that was designed to represent the worst sexual perversion. The transgender movement was always about sexual grooming of children, and Hogge and his baby blue flag are disturbingly clear illustrations of that.