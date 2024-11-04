The Morning Briefing: E-Day

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Tuesday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. The Sine Qua Non Sequitur has been asked to preside over a communal bourbon cleanse event.

Advertisement

We're going to shake things up a little today. There's really nothing left to say at this point. Let's kick this off with something I tweeted on Sunday:

These next three days are going to be the longest 27 years of my life. — SFK (@stephenkruiser) November 4, 2024

More than anything, I want sleep to emerge victorious from this election.

I'm just going to give a heads-up on what we well be doing here today and tonight, then we can all dive into the madness. I've been away, so I am going to be one of the weirdos who votes today. They keep moving my polling place farther away from me. When I first moved back to Tucson, it was half a block away. I had to go five blocks to vote in the 2022 midterms. Now it's a mile away.

Paraphrasing the immortal Richard Pryor: Was it something I said?

This is from Paula's preview of our Election Day doings:

First things first: We'll be launching our Election Day Live Blog at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday. It'll be packed with every last detail about how the election is shaking out — everything from voting irregularities to exit polling to race calls to whatever the crazies on X are saying. Moreover, we'll all have a great time together as we await election results. Trust me, you don't want to do this alone. So grab your favorite beverage and settle in for what could be a long night. We're planning to keep the live blog open all night and into Wednesday so you don't miss a single important development or breaking story. We'll also have live election returns, powered by Decision Desk HQ, as the critical races unfold— everything from the presidential election to House, Senate, and governor contests. Stay tuned to these so you'll be the first to know when the races are called.

Advertisement

It's going to be a busy one. If you have never experienced on of our live blogs, you're missing out. We even made the debates fun. Like minded people, adult beverages, no dress code — it's a great way to either commiserate or celebrate. I know that I've been mentioning this a lot, but this really is an amazing time to join our VIP family. If you subscribe today and use the promo code FIGHT for a 60% discount, you'll be able to hop into our fast-paced and often hilarious comments section.

Our VIP Gold and Platinum members can watch the special pre-election forum that Stephen Green and I hosted yesterday on our cult favorite live chat, "Five O'Clock Somewhere." We were joined by our boss Paula Bolyard, as well as our friends and Townhall Media colleagues Storm Paglia, Larry O'Connor, Ed Morrissey, Kurt Schlichter, and Cam Edwards.

Rewatching that will be a lot more fun than any election coverage.

That's it. I'll be here tomorrow, win or lose.

Click the button below to get the Morning Briefing emailed to you every weekday. Have your coffee with me, people. It's free and it supports conservative media! Subscribe

Everything Isn't Awful

PJ Media

Me. Trump Derangement Syndrome Meltdown of the Week: Pre-Election Headlines Cry for Help Edition

VodkaPundit. Wargaming the Electoral College: 'I Wanna Be Sedated' Edition

Advertisement

Green Beret vs. Antifa Acolyte and Other West Coast, Messed Coast™ Election 2024 Races to Watch

U.S. Misery Index: Biden-Harris Gaslighting Won't Keep Americans Warm This Winter

VodkaPundit. Part Deux. I Don't Want to Jinx Anything but Trump's Looking Good in Pennsylvania

Will This Election Sour Democrats on Early Voting?

Here's Proof the FBI Protected Biden in 2020, and Why Congress is More Important Than the White House

Joy! Georgia Supreme Court Shuts Down Democrats' Attempts to Cheat

VodkaPundit, Part Trois. Pennsylvania Blues: Tim Walz, Josh Shapiro, and Kamala Harris's Buyer's Remorse

Exclusive: Election Is 'Liberty or Death' Scenario for Biden-Harris’s Political Prisoners

A Tale of Two Prospective Presidencies: Policy Edition

The Choice That Is Before Us

Here Are Some Opportunities to Pray for Tomorrow's Election

An America First Energy Secretary

Biden Administration Creating Commercial Aviation Crisis for Political Reasons

The First Victim of the Dem’s Blame Game: Racist, Misogynistic Voters Like YOU!

Nikki Haley Dashes Mainstream Media Hopes

It's Not 2020 Anymore: Go Vote

Vice Squad Vs. Fake Martha Washington and Fake News CBS

Townhall Mothership

Is Hung Cao's Surge the Reason 'Saturday Night Live' Felt the Need to Try and Save Tim Kaine?

ALWAYS. There's Something Fishy Going on in PA

We Have a Prediction for Nevada, But There's a Catch

Colin Allred Touts Curious Endorsement Just Days Before Election

Advertisement

Cool. Vance Rallies Voters at Arizona Reloading Supply Company

Cam&Co. Massachusetts 2A Advocate Has Message for Voters

Biden-Harris Administration Wants More Docs to Quiz Patients About Gun Ownership

Catherine Herridge on How Hunter Biden's Laptop Was Dismissed by CBS News

Now For Something Completely Different

WSJ: Russia Was Planning to Target US Airlines with Explosive Devices

Yeesh. Bacon-Gate: Kamala Harris Just Royally Screwed Up an Interview With a Muslim Influencer

Nice Timing: NY Times 'Tech Guild' Goes on Strike One Day Before the Election

'We Will Find You': Laura Trump Issues Warning to To Potential Cheaters That She Has an Army of Watchers

Abortion and COVID Obsessed Doctor Wonders How the Election is Even Close

Musk at Dusk: Joe Rogan Drops Surprise Podcast Interview with Elon on Eve of Election

WATCH: Former VP Candidate Nicole Shanahan Shares Inspiring 'Unity 2024' Ad

VIP

Social Media Is Not All DOOM

Hear Me Out: What If Early Voting Isn't the Savior the GOP Thinks It Is?

Why Vote Trump? WEF Stooge Predicted Trump Will Kill Globalist Order

Is the GOP Really Cannibalizing Their Election Day Vote?

Sodom and Gomorrica Vol. V: LGBTQ Influencer Pits Kids Against MAGA Parents

Kamala Harris Really Is Hillary Clinton 2.0

Around the Interwebz

#RIP. Quincy Jones Dies: 28-Time Grammy Winner And Music Icon Was 91

Researchers spot black hole feeding at 40x its theoretical limit

Hunters, Dancers, and Busybodies: New Study Examines the Three Main Internet Research Styles

Advertisement

Bee Me

Election Day triple-shot.

New Polls Show That Trump Will Definitely Win Unless Harris Wins https://t.co/YWT1Mw8Z6f pic.twitter.com/Di8tN4Tnc6 — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) November 4, 2024

Democrats Warn That If Trump Is Elected It Will Be The End Of Bureaucracy As We Know It https://t.co/EF9UN5O7wx pic.twitter.com/BEja3T1uAh — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) November 4, 2024

The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery

Kabana Comedy/Tunes

I just wanted a fun song today.