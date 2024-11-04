Trump Derangement Syndrome Meltdown of the Week: Pre-Election Headlines Cry for Help Edition

Welcome, dear readers, to the final TDS column of this election cycle. There will be a lot of meltdowns until the contest is decided, of course, but I won't be writing any more installments until a winner is declared. If Kamala Harris wins, I will obviously need some time to damage my liver and then recover.

Should Donald Trump win, the TDS columns are practically going to be on auto-pilot until 2025.

I'm going to do something different for this one. As I have mentioned many times, I read the Opinion sections of The New York Times and The Washington Post every weekday so that the rest of conservative America doesn't have to. This column highlights a mere fraction of what I see on any given day.

In an effort to provide a birds-eye view of the mentally unwell hyperbole vomit that I witness, I'm just going to share Times and WaPo Opinion headlines from the last ten or so days. I'll link to each paper's Opinion section at the top, but not to the individual articles.

This is what the asylum looks like when you remove the roof and look at it from above.

The New York Times.

What I Truly Expect if an Unconstrained Trump Retakes Power

Let’s Not Blow It Again

Will the Racism at Trump’s Madison Square Garden Rally Matter?

Donald Trump Is Done With Checks and Balances

With Election Day Near, Here’s a Reminder That a Second Trump Term Could Mean Mayhem

Don’t Let Liberal Purity Elect Trump

If You Think Biden and Harris Were

Weak on the Border, Think Again

A Harris Presidency Is the Only Way to Stay Ahead of A.I.

A Conservative Case Against Trump

Trump’s Extraordinarily Negative TV Ads

‘Hatred and Vitriol’ at the Trump Rally in New York

My Fellow Republicans, It’s Time to Say ‘Enough’ With Trump

Trump’s Biggest Con: Pretending He’s on the Side of Working Men and Women

MAGA Unchained in Madison Square Garden

The Real Reasons the G.O.P. Is Spending Millions on Anti-Trans Ads

Anita Hill: The Smearing of Kamala Harris

Four Lessons From Nine Years of Being ‘Never Trump’

Trump Acts Erratically. Is This Age-Related Decline?

The One Benefit of Harris Winning While Losing the Popular Vote

Kelly’s Comments About Trump, Fascism and Hitler

Maggie Haberman on What an Unleashed Trump Might Do

How Trump Could Bankrupt Social Security

There Are Four Anti-Trump Pathways We Failed to Take. There Is a Fifth.

Elon Musk, Robert Kennedy and the Unconfirmables of a Second Trump Administration

Abortion Pills Are Safe. Post-Roe America Isn’t.

Why Trump’s Closing Argument Is Full of ‘Locker Room Talk’

America Is Playing With Fire

You’re Being Lied To About Voter

Fraud. Here’s the Truth.

What’s Wrong With Donald Trump?

A Second Trump Administration Would Be a Carnival of Corruption and Greed

Trump’s Bro Whispering Could Cost Democrats Too Many Young Men

The Washington Post.

Trump’s ‘enemy from within’ list

Donald Trump’s closing argument: Vulgarity

Donald Trump wants you to be afraid of me

Modern-day populism is a threat to democracy. But it can be beaten.

The right place to make the best case against Trump

Social Security is in trouble. Trump promises to make things worse.

If elected, Trump will make you and your family less safe

The scariest part of Jan. 6 was what almost happened after the violence

Yes, conservatives, the system is broken. No, Trump’s fixes won’t work.

Trump may try to overturn the election. But it won’t be easy.

Elmo tries to understand the electoral college

If only Trump’s pants really did catch fire

Trump’s threats to the press are serious and literal

A bad omen ahead of Tuesday: Justices meddle in Va. voter purge case

For the U.S. military, the ‘enemy from within’ might be Trump himself

You've got the idea now. These people need straitjackets. This is what we're up against. Let us hope we can leave them screeching in the void.