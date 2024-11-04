A Look Ahead to PJ Media's Election Day Coverage

Well, here we are. We've been planning for Election Day all year, and now it's upon us. I wanted to highlight what to expect from our tireless (and somewhat delirious by now) team today and tomorrow.

Advertisement

First things first: We'll be launching our Election Day Live Blog at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday. It'll be packed with every last detail about how the election is shaking out — everything from voting irregularities to exit polling to race calls to whatever the crazies on X are saying. Moreover, we'll all have a great time together as we await election results. Trust me, you don't want to do this alone. So grab your favorite beverage and settle in for what could be a long night. We're planning to keep the live blog open all night and into Wednesday so you don't miss a single important development or breaking story.

We'll also have live election returns, powered by Decision Desk HQ, as the critical races unfold— everything from the presidential election to House, Senate, and governor contests. Stay tuned to these so you'll be the first to know when the races are called.

If you want to get up to speed now, check out these state election explainers (more to come later today and tomorrow) for critical battleground states:

Robert Spencer: Could Trump Pull Off a Massive Upset in Nevada?

Stephen Green: Pennsylvania Blues: Tim Walz, Josh Shapiro, and Kamala Harris's Buyer's Remorse

Stephen Kruiser: Michigan Election Preview: Pay No Attention to the Polls Behind the Curtain

Advertisement

Matt Margolis: What Will Happen in Wisconsin on Election Day?

Yours Truly: Ohio Election Preview: Can Trump, Vance, and Moreno Overcome Dem Disinformation?

Let's do this!

Programming note: If you want to participate in our rip-roaring live blog comments section on Tuesday, you'll need to be a VIP member. Sign up here to become a new member and get 60% off when you use the promo code FIGHT. If you're already a member (thank you!), you can upgrade to our new Platinum program here. We've got tons of great movies in the TownhallTV vault, including Dinesh D'Souza's new film, "Vindicated."

Also, our Platinum members can now message our writers directly, so please drop me a line and say hello when you get a minute. I'd love to hear from you. Also, check out the new t-shirts that just dropped in our merch store. Get yours HERE. If you sign up for Platinum today, you'll get a $25 credit to use in our store. Win-win!