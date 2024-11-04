What Will Happen in Wisconsin on Election Day?

Matt Margolis | 9:00 AM on November 04, 2024
AP Photo/Morry Gash

All eyes may be on Pennsylvania on Election Day, but there's no reason we shouldn't also be looking at Wisconsin. Whichever state is called first may actually tell us who is going to win the election. This certainly goes against conventional wisdom, as many pundits and media outlets have claimed that securing Pennsylvania is the key to winning the presidency, but even political analyst Mark Halperin said that this frame of mind is somewhat foolish. “Reorient yourself away from news framing that says it’s all about Pennsylvania.” 

Advertisement

According to Halperin, Kamala Harris "could win Pennsylvania and win the election, but she could also win Pennsylvania and lose the election because she doesn’t win Wisconsin.” To illustrate how pivotal Wisconsin has become, he cites his sources—two Republicans and one Democrat with strong knowledge of the state—who said they would be “somewhere between surprised and shocked if Kamala Harris won Wisconsin.”

For what it's worth, polling in Wisconsin for the 2024 race has been somewhat erratic. When Joe Biden exited the race, Trump was up by over three points in the RealClearPolitics average. But once Kamala Harris became the Democratic nominee, those numbers quickly tightened. Throughout the last month, polls have generally shown a neck-and-neck race, with most indicating a one- to two-point difference and one outlier giving Harris a six-point lead. Heading into Election Day, Harris holds a lead of less than one point—significantly narrower than Joe Biden's or Hillary Clinton’s advantage at this stage in their respective races.

Many conservative pundits and polling experts have argued that Wisconsin is particularly challenging for pollsters, predicting that 2024 polls may again skew pro-Democrat.

Advertisement

Further supporting the theory that Trump will outperform the polls are the signs that Kamala’s campaign might be dragging down Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin. Baldwin's lead against Eric Hovde in Wisconsin shrank across both public and internal polling, prompting Republicans to ramp up spending in the state, hoping to stage a last-minute upset.

Matt Margolis

Matt Margolis is the author of Airborne: How The Liberal Media Weaponized The Coronavirus Against Donald Trump, the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama, and The Scandalous Presidency of Barack Obama.

News tips, praise, hate mail, and media inquiries can be sent to [email protected]

You can follow Matt on Twitter, GETTR, Truth Social, Facebook, MeWe, and Rumble.

Category: NEWS & POLITICS
Tags: ELECTION 2024

Recommended

Growing Signs of a Trump Landslide: Has the Media Tipped Their Hand? Scott Pinsker
Wargaming the Electoral College: 'I Wanna Be Sedated' Edition Stephen Green
The Morning Briefing: High Stakes Week Is Here Stephen Kruiser
Donald Trump Brings Down the House at Middle Georgia Rally Chris Queen
Brace Yourself for the Latest Poll from 2020’s Most Accurate Pollster Matt Margolis
Gee, Why Would Pacific NW Governors Need to Activate National Guard for Election Week? Victoria Taft

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement
Trending
Editor's Choice
MONDAY AT 3 P.M. EASTERN: 'Five O'Clock Somewhere' Election Special Blow-Out
OK, It’s Official Now: New Report Confirms Patriotic Men More Masculine Than Leftists
Sodom and Gomorrica Vol. V: LGBTQ Influencer Pits Kids Against MAGA Parents
Advertisement