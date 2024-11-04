Pennsylvania Blues: Tim Walz, Josh Shaprio, and Kamala Harris's Buyer's Remorse

Anointed Democrat presidential nominee Kamala Harris has an Excedrin headache-sized case of buyer's remorse as she spends the last day of the campaign hitting up four cities in Pennsylvania and visiting exactly zero other must-win states.

Advertisement

Harris's official schedule shows her hitting up voters today in Allentown, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, and Scranton. Scranton? Joe Biden's old hometown? You'd think old Joe would have voters there locked up for Harris already.

Harris could be stumping in another toss-up state or two, shoring up the Blue Wall or testing Trump's defenses in North Carolina.

It didn't have to be this way. Harris could have chosen Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro as her running mate instead of Wisconsin Gov. Tim "Jazz Hands" Walz.

BREAKING: Lots of regret in the Kamala campaign over not choosing Josh Shapiro, per WH official. Obamas were pushing Walz, Biden recommended Shapiro. Now she's spending entire last campaign day in PA — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) November 3, 2024

"Somehow, Joe Biden in his current state is more intelligent and tactical than the entire Kamala campaign," Nioh Berg quipped on X.

Ponder on this for a moment: Harris at her most capable has worse political instincts than Potato Joe.

Now ponder on what could have been — and give thanks that it wasn't.

Shapiro handily defeated Republican nominee Doug Mastriano in the 2022 gubernatorial election, with 56.5% of the vote to Mastriano's 41.7%. In other words, he won with Popular Incumbent numbers on his first try at the governor's mansion. He's also a moderate, at least compared to Harris, and would have brought at least the appearance of ideological balance to the ticket.

Advertisement

Walz is a commie symp whose entire biography consists of self-written fanfic to himself, and his signature move at rallies is a fun little Rockette's kick.

Why does Tim Walz kick when he’s on stage? pic.twitter.com/BlCK3wK8NO — @amuse (@amuse) September 29, 2024

"That boy ain't right," as Hank Hill used to say.

And Another Thing: Republican nominee Donald Trump isn't exactly neglecting the Keystone State. In addition to rallies in Grand Rapids, Michigan, and Raleigh, North Carolina, he'll hit up voters in Reading and Pittsburgh, too.

There are at least three theories about why Harris chose Weirdo Walz over the much more relatable Shapiro.

The first is that Barack Obama liked Walz better. Maybe because Walz is, like Obama, a commie symp. Maybe because... I won't even go there. The second theory is that Harris believed that Shapiro, with his ability to form complete sentences and even answer unscripted questions, would "steal the spotlight." The third theory is that certain segments of the Democrat voter base would automatically reject a Jew.

(Purely speculative is that Shapiro was offered the veep slot but wisely turned it down, perhaps with his eye on 2028.)

Whatever the case, there seems to be little doubt among political watchers that Shapiro would have done a better job than Walz in nailing down Pennsylvania, freeing up resources and Harris's schedule to put Trump on the defense in his must-win states.

Advertisement

Harris might have locked up Pennsylvania — and the election — by choosing Shapiro over Walz. Instead, she's spending the last day flailing instead of coasting.

That decision will either be remembered as the biggest nail in Vice President Harris's terrible presidential campaign or as the more dire warning sign of President Harris's disastrous administration.

Recommended: Wargaming the Electoral College: 'I Wanna Be Sedated' Edition