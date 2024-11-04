Here's Proof the FBI Protected Biden in 2020, and Why Congress is More Important Than the White House

You won't find it reported on the A-section pages of the New York Times or the Washington Post even though it is quite likely the most significant report produced by any investigative committee in Congress since the Church Committee in 1976.

For those who need a refresher, the investigative committee chaired by Sen. Frank Church (D-Idaho) and vice-chaired by Sen. John Tower (R-Texas) held more than 100 hearings and exposed serious criminal and constitutional abuses by the FBI and various agencies of the Intelligence Community (IC), going back to when FDR was in the White House.

“Intelligence agencies have undermined the constitutional rights of citizens,” the final report concluded, “primarily because checks and balances designed by the framers of the Constitution to assure accountability have not been applied.” (emphasis added).

Among the most serious abuses exposed by the Church Committee was the FBI's long-running COINTELPRO program, as well as "a CIA biological agents program, a White House domestic surveillance program, IRS intelligence activities, and the FBI’s program to disrupt the civil rights and anti-Vietnam War movements," according to the Senate.

Now, consider the Interim Staff Report issued five days ago by the House Judiciary Committee chaired by Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) and its Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government, which is entitled "ELECTION INTERFERENCE: HOW THE FBI 'PRE-BUNKED' A TRUE STORY ABOUT THE BIDEN FAMILY’S CORRUPTION IN ADVANCE OF THE 2020 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION."

At the center of that interference was a New York Post news story that less than three weeks before the 2020 presidential election exposed a laptop owned by Hunter Biden that he had left at a repair shop and never returned to retrieve it. The contents included shocking and undeniable evidence that Hunter Biden had for years been selling access to his father while he was vice president and continuing thereafter, all with his powerful father's knowledge and cooperation.

The buyers were a wide assortment of foreign governments, companies, intelligence operatives, and shadowy individuals in Russia, China, Ukraine, and multiple other countries around the world. Such activities would be grounds for impeachment if they continued with Joe Biden in the Oval Office.

Forgive the lengthy quotes from the Weaponization Subcommittee report that follow, but what happened after the Post story was published and why is crucially important to understand why every American's constitutional rights have never been in such jeopardy as they are today:

Soon after the Post article was published, however, something strange happened. Almost immediately, major social media platforms, including Twitter and Facebook—the modern-day digital town square—censored the true story about Biden family influence peddling. As a consequence, millions of Americans cast their presidential vote unaware of serious, credible allegations of misconduct levied against one of the two candidates. This censorship served to benefit one candidate over the other and wrongfully affected the 2020 election. Today, these companies and their executives belatedly admit that their censorship was wrong. Why were the social media companies so ready to censor a true story about Hunter Biden featured in a prominent American newspaper? Because the FBI had primed them for it. For nearly a year, the FBI had been conditioning social media companies to expect a 'hack-and- leak” operation from Russia involving Hunter Biden. In more than 30 meetings across eight months, the FBI led Big Tech to believe that the allegations in the Post story were Russian disinformation, even though the FBI had authenticated Hunter Biden’s laptop nearly a year prior.

In other words, agents of the FBI, law enforcement officials who swore an oath to uphold and defend the Constitution, knowingly lied to social media executives, confident that those executives would do everything in their power to comply with whatever the government wanted them to do, even if that meant sabotaging the most fundamental process in the American constitutional republic, our quadrennial election of the commander-in-chief, the president of the United States. To this day, not a single FBI agent or official or social media executive has been held accountable.

Between the Church Report of 1976 and the Weaponization Subcommittee Report of 2024, it is clear that no man or woman can rest secure in the protection of the Bill of Rights or any other provision of the Constitution so long as this long train of abuses by the IC and the FBI continues unchecked.

Something else is clear: Congress under Democratic and Republican majorities alike for decades has either knowingly funded these abuses, looked the other way, or buried its head in political sand.

No president, including neither Donald Trump nor, if she wins Tuesday's election, Kamala Harris, has nearly the power of Congress to stop these abuses, hold accountable those responsible, and restore the constitutional integrity of the Department of Justice (DOJ) under which the FBI operates, and the IC.

Presidents can issue executive orders, fire people, and direct the DOJ to investigate and bring charges where justified. But Congress alone has the ultimate power to hold accountable those individuals in the FBI who committed the constitutional atrocities described in the Weaponization Subcommittee report.

That ultimate power of Congress is not simply conducting investigations, producing needed evidence, and referring the alleged offenders to DOJ for criminal prosecution. No, the ultimate power held solely by Congress is that of funding or defunding recalcitrant executive agencies.

As vital as the question of who will occupy the Oval Office for the next four years is, the most important decisions every American voter makes in 2024 are who they elect to the House of Representatives and the Senate.

Will Americans elect men and women to Congress with the stomach and courage to demand compliance with the Constitution and then apply as needed the powers of the First Branch to enforce it? That is the most fundamental issue of the 2024 election.