MONDAY AT 3 P.M. EASTERN: 'Five O'Clock Somewhere' Election Special Blow-Out

You know who is going to be on today's Five O'Clock Somewhere pre-Election Day extravaganza?

Pretty much everybody.

So don't miss this one, that's all I'm saying.

You need us more than ever, and we need you. If you haven't already, please consider lending your support as a VIP, VIP Gold, or (best yet!) one of our new VIP Platinum members — or upgrading your existing VIP membership. There's never been a better time than right now during our 60% off FIGHT promotion.