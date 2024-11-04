Nikki Haley Dashes Mainstream Media Hopes

The relationship between former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley and former president Donald Trump has been awkward lately, or so that's what many members of the media would have you believe. Haley, who is considered a more moderate Republican, challenged Trump during the GOP primary and was the last person to suspend her competing campaign. At the time, she didn't endorse Trump. She made this statement instead:

It is now up to Donald Trump to earn the votes of those in our party and beyond it who did not support him. And I hope he does that. At its best, politics is about bringing people into your cause, not turning them away. And our conservative cause badly needs more people.

Since then, Haley has had a change of heart. In July, when speaking at the Republican National Convention, she said, "I’ll start by making one thing perfectly clear: Donald Trump has my strong endorsement, period." She added:

We should acknowledge that there are some Americans who don’t agree with Donald Trump 100% of the time. I happen to know some of them, and I want to speak to them tonight. My message to them is simple. You don’t have to agree with Trump 100% of the time to vote for him. Take it from me. I haven’t always agreed with President Trump, but we agree more often than we disagree.

In the three or four months that have followed the RNC, Haley hasn't been shy about critiquing Trump and other Republicans, but she hasn't been shy about supporting him as the best choice for president either. The mainstream media, however, has been doing mainstream media things, attempting to stir up some sort of strife within the Republican Party. There have been countless "news" stories wondering why the Trump campaign doesn't ask Haley to campaign with them, even though RNC Chair Michael Whatley said she's welcome to join them and admitted that the party is more unified than ever.

It all seemed to come to a head last week when Mark Cuban appeared on "The View." The hosts pretended to actually care about Trump's campaign and asked him why Haley wasn't part of it. All Cuban could come up with was some sexist and degrading response, insulting all women who support Trump.

But for the ladies at "The View" and anyone else who questions Haley's loyalty, she officially put her endorsement in writing this weekend with an op-ed in the Washington Post. In the piece, she challenged voters who are on the fence to vote for Trump, admitting he's not perfect, but he's the best choice for president.

I don’t agree with Mr. Trump 100% of the time, but I do agree with him most of the time, and I disagree with Ms. Harris nearly all the time. That makes this an easy call.

Haley went on to talk about how Trump will be better on important issues like tax cuts, the Mexican border, foreign policy, and increasing American energy supplies. She also stated that we can't afford to go through another four years like the last ones we've had under Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, something anyone with any common sense has realized at this point.

I hate that this came two days before Election Day, but even so, can we move on from the Nikki Haley stories? I voted for Trump last week. I'll vote for Haley if she's ever the nominee (and my instinct tells me she will be one day or, at least, try again and that's why she's handling herself so carefully right now). I don't agree 100% with anything either of them says. And I don't need them to be the best of friends either.

So there you have it. She hasn't gone rogue. She's not splitting the party. She certainly isn't voting for Harris. Nikki Haley wants Donald Trump to be president, and now she has put it in writing.