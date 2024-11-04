Here Are Some Opportunities to Pray for Tomorrow's Election

The statement that this election matters more than any other falls somewhere between hyperbole and cliché, but most voters understand the urgency of the presidential contest. Faithful believers across the country are praying for this election to go the right way.

Last week, my friend and colleague Stephen Kruiser and I released an episode of our “Faith All Over the Place” podcast entitled “Pray Your Way to Election Day.” We talked about what we can pray for regarding the election and how to pray.

Naturally, we want to pray that Donald Trump wins the election. But we also need to pray that God’s will be done (which it will) and that whoever wins the election will govern with wisdom and with the interests of the American people at heart.

Any day is a good day to pray, of course, but the day before the election is a particularly good time to hit your knees and ask the Lord to bless tomorrow’s vote. I’ve seen several posts on social media that people all over the nation will pray at 6 p.m. for the election, and churches nationwide are engaging in prayer events as well.

But there are also some opportunities for Christians to pray for the election online with thousands of their fellow believers. Here are a few online Election Eve prayer vigils that you can consider taking part in.

Live Action is holding a prayer vigil on YouTube at 7 p.m. Eastern. It’s specifically to intercede for pro-life concerns the night before the election.

The webpage for the event, which includes a registration form, explains:

As America stands on the cusp of crucial decisions, you are invited to join thousands of faithful believers in lifting up our nation, its leaders, and the protection of every life through the power of united prayer. This online prayer vigil will bring together faith leaders from across the country in an evening of powerful prayer and will be a declaration of faith, hope, love… and God’s promise to bring justice and healing to our land.

TOGETHER, LET’S PRAY: For Our Leaders: That God grants them wisdom, courage, and integrity to enact laws that honor life and uphold justice. For Preborn Children: That every child in the womb is valued and defended, and that pro-abortion ballot amendments and initiatives are halted. For Families: That mothers in need find strength and support, and that every family is equipped to thrive and choose life. For Pro-Life Advocates Imprisoned for Their Beliefs: That they may find peace and courage, inspiring others to stand boldly in faith.

Faith leaders participating in this event include:

Lila Rose, founder of Live Action

Father Mike Schmitz, author, speaker, host of Bible in a Year

Dr. Al Mohler, President of the Southern Baptist Theological Seminary

Bishop Michael F. Burbidge of the Diocese of Arlington, Va.

Lisa Bevere, speaker and author

Alan Sears, founder of Alliance Defending Freedom, Live Action Board Member

Melissa Ohden, founder of the Abortion Survivors Network

David Bereit, founder of 40 Days for Life

Dr. Kathi Aultman, former abortionist turned pro-life advocate.

An organization called “My Faith Votes” is holding an online prayer vigil at 8:30 p.m. Eastern. It will feature Pastor Rob McCoy of Godspeak Calvary Chapel and My Faith Votes Spokesperson Lt. Col. Allen West.

“Together we will pray for the critical elections taking place across the country at the local, state and federal levels,” the event’s website and RSVP page states. “We will pray for the advancement and protection of Biblical values such as the sanctity of life, the integrity of the family, the defense of Israel, and the protection of religious freedom.”

Another event from the National Women’s Prayer and Voting Army will take place at 8 p.m. Eastern. Women can register by emailing [email protected], and the organization asks women to check in and join before the prayer vigil starts.

The National Faith Advisory Board will hold its vigil at 7 p.m. on Monday night. NFAB President Paula White-Cain and others will pray and encourage voters.

“We are gathering Christians across the United States to pray for our country the night before the 2024 presidential election,” declares the RSVP page for the event. “Our values are under existential threat, but we can achieve anything through the power of prayer.”

(Author’s note: this is not an endorsement of White-Cain’s theology.)

Whether you’re praying at your church, at one of these online events, or on your own, please pray for this election. No matter what happens, this nation needs our prayers more than ever.