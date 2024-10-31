Faith All Over the Place: The Long-Awaited Episode 2

You've waited and waited and waited, and now we finally have our second episode of Faith All Over the Place!

It's been a long, strange trip since our first episode. Technical issues scuttled our original second episode, and booking guests has proven difficult when you're busy covering the weirdest election season ever™.

The election is what prompted my friend and colleague Stephen Kruiser and I to record a special episode with just the two of us. (Cue Grover Washington, Jr. and Bill Withers...)

In this episode, Kruiser and I discuss what it means to pray for the election, and we talk about the difference between praying for a particular outcome and praying "Your will be done."

After that, we talk about coping with the election results, regardless of how everything shakes down. Retreats, vacations, stages of grief, and a special bottle of bourbon play into the mix.

Then our conversation shifted to the disciplines, rituals, and habits that Christians can engage in to help keep our minds on the right things when the world is going crazy all around us. We highlighted the value of serving others when times are unpredictable.

It was fun to get behind the podcast mic again, and we promise we won't go as long between episodes again, even if it means a guest-free episode or two. Enjoy!

As always, you can listen to "Faith All Over the Place" on our Podcast page, on Apple, or on Spotify.

