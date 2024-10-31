Faith All Over the Place: The Long-Awaited Episode 2

Chris Queen | 6:00 PM on October 31, 2024
You've waited and waited and waited, and now we finally have our second episode of Faith All Over the Place! 

It's been a long, strange trip since our first episode. Technical issues scuttled our original second episode, and booking guests has proven difficult when you're busy covering the weirdest election season ever™.

The election is what prompted my friend and colleague Stephen Kruiser and I to record a special episode with just the two of us. (Cue Grover Washington, Jr. and Bill Withers...)

In this episode, Kruiser and I discuss what it means to pray for the election, and we talk about the difference between praying for a particular outcome and praying "Your will be done." 

After that, we talk about coping with the election results, regardless of how everything shakes down. Retreats, vacations, stages of grief, and a special bottle of bourbon play into the mix.

Then our conversation shifted to the disciplines, rituals, and habits that Christians can engage in to help keep our minds on the right things when the world is going crazy all around us. We highlighted the value of serving others when times are unpredictable.

It was fun to get behind the podcast mic again, and we promise we won't go as long between episodes again, even if it means a guest-free episode or two. Enjoy!

As always, you can listen to "Faith All Over the Place" on our Podcast page, on Apple, or on Spotify.

Our faith podcasts, "Faith All Over the Place" and "The Intersection of Faith and Politics," are always in front of the paywall. These free podcasts are PJ Media's gift to you, and they come courtesy of our VIP members who make so much of what we do not only possible but loads of fun.

Chris Queen

Chris Queen is an Editor and Columnist at PJ Media, where he has written for over 10 years. He has also written for The Resurgent, NewsReal Blog, and Celebrations Magazine.

Chris is a fan of anything involving his beloved Georgia Bulldogs and is a Disney aficionado. He is the author of the book Neon Crosses.

You can subscribe to his Substack page to read his musings on faith, Southern culture, and more. Find him on Twitter, Truth Social, and Gettr. For media inquiries, please contact [email protected].

