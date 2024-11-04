A Tale of Two Prospective Presidencies: Policy Edition

In case you haven’t noticed, we are in the midst of our terminally stupid election season.

You might think Tuesday will finally end the idiocy. You would almost certainly be wrong.

Precious little actual policy has been discussed throughout this interminability because policy discussions would favor Republicans—so policy discussions will not be had.

Democrat candidate Kamala Harris has articulated very little about her policies.

Harris has said there is nothing policy-wise she would change from the disastrous Joe Biden-Kamala Harris administration to which she has been co-subjecting us.

Harris has instead spent most of her time lying about her opponent, Republican Donald Trump.

Harris bizarrely alleges Trump is a 'fascist." That he is “increasingly unhinged.” That he is “dangerous.” That he “incites hate.” Because, apparently, none of that verbiage incites hate.

Never mind that Trump has already served one far-more-successful-than-the-Biden-Harris term as president, during which he did nothing “fascist,” “unhinged,” “dangerous,” or anything that “incites hate.

Harris did take time out from lying about Trump to defend her dementia-addled boss after he called Trump’s supporters “garbage.” Because that, apparently, doesn’t incite hate either.

Harris’ website bizarrely claims she is offering us “A New Way Forward.” Even more bizarrely, she says so on her website’s “Issues” page.

It’s bizarre because she is the sitting vice president, who has said she will change nothing from the Biden-Harris policy panoply.

What little new policy Harris has put forward is exceedingly awful.

For his part, Trump has put forward a lot of policy. Most of it is quite popular with the populace, so everyone pretends he hasn’t put forward a lot of policy. Or they lie about it. And then they lie some more about it.

Well: Since we have Harris saying she wouldn’t change any policy from her nearly four years in the White House and Trump having also already served four years in the White House, let’s look at some past news stories highlighting what each of them has done to make an educated guess as to what each of them will do:

Immigration Grinds To A Halt As President Trump Shuts Borders

Biden Signs Executive Orders Reversing Trump Immigration Policies

President Trump SLAMS China at United Nations

The Biggest Winner from the Biden Administration’s Foreign Policy Has Been China

China Saw Tim Walz As a ‘Target’ Before (Harris) VP Pick and ‘Someone They Can Get to DC’: Internal DHS Message

Why China May Be Saving Its Bazooka for Donald Trump

Silencing Trump: How Big Tech Is Taking Trumpism Offline

Big Tech Knew Biden Laptop Suppression Would Influence 2020 Election, Wanted Big Guy's Favor

Biden Government Secretly Worked with Universities, Big Tech to 'Censor Americans,'

Tech Luminaries and VCs Go All-In on Kamala Harris Campaign

Trump Vows ‘Free Speech’ Reform of Government, Universities, Media, Tech Firms If Elected in 2024

Awful Biden Nominees: Prepping for DC's Next Rounds of Cronyism

Biden FCC Helping George Soros Fast-Track Takeover of Nationwide Radio Network: ‘This Is Scary’

The Trump Administration Just Voted to Repeal the U.S. Government’s Net Neutrality Rules

Biden F.C.C. Votes to Restore Net Neutrality Rules

Trump White House Announces Spectrum Auction to Fuel 5G Growth:

The Trump administration on Monday unveiled plans to auction off 100 megahertz of midband spectrum previously dedicated to military purposes for commercial use…to ramp up fifth-generation network coverage in the United States… The (Trump) FCC has been working to clear enough spectrum to make 5G networks a reality and ensure there is enough spectrum to handle the growing amount of internet and wireless traffic. This spectrum reassignment is part of that effort.

Biden’s Lethargic Spectrum Strategy:

The United States currently lags behind other nations - particularly China - in deploying the mid-band spectrum, the optimal type for many commercial, industrial, and infrastructural purposes…. (T)he new (Biden) National Spectrum Strategy addresses these impending crises with lethargy, choosing continued uncertainty over concrete action. “After nearly three years of study, the Biden Administration does not commit to freeing up even a single MHz of spectrum," wrote Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Commissioner Brendan Carr in response to the strategy’s publication. "Instead, they are announcing that they will continue studying the issue for years to come."

We could go on and on and….

But you get the idea.

In short:

If you want less government, less cronyism, and more private-sector growth, Trump is your candidate.

If you want more government, more cronyism, and less private-sector growth, Harris is your candidate.