Green Beret vs. Antifa Acolyte and Other West Coast, Messed Coast™ Election 2024 Races to Watch

Victoria Taft | 10:03 AM on November 04, 2024
Joe Kent for Congress

The Ballot Box Bomber accomplished more than destroying over 500 ballots in Portland and Southwest Washington State. This political terrorist directed the nation's attention to one of the most contested and worrisome congressional races on the West Coast, Messed Coast™. 

Washington: 3rd Congressional District 

The congressional contest pits a Gold Star husband and veteran Army Green Beret dad against an Antifa acolyte who currently holds the 3rd Congressional District seat. To say that this match-up is surreal is an understatement. The two previously clashed in 2022, during the faux red wave. The difference was "fingernail thin" as Oregon political commentator Jim Moore put it. 

Now Joe Kent is getting plenty of Republican Party money and help from Donald Trump to turn that seat back to the GOP. But the woke Democrat has out-raised Kent five to one. 

The Cook Political Report has this race as a toss-up, but it's an R+5 district. It sure would be nice for the good guy to win once in a while. 

It's unclear at this point if all the voters whose ballots were destroyed got in touch with the Clark County Auditor's Office to vote another ballot. This is election interference at the very least and could harm the chances of either candidate in this race — a race that is one of the country's top 25 congressional races to watch. 

Oregon: 5th Congressional District 

The other congressional gaining national attention is in Oregon's 5th Congressional District race, which is a jump ball at this point but with the money advantage going to the Democrats three to one. 

The Republican incumbent Lori Chavez-DeRemer, a Latina, is fighting for her political life against woke state rep Democrat Janelle Bynum. 

This district extends from the exurbs of Portland in Clackamas County, touches the Willamette Valley westward, and extends to the south and east to the outskirts of Bend. It's turning decidedly purple. Pray for voter sanity.

The Cook Political Report has this seat at a toss-up.

California: 13th Congressional District

In this California San Joaquin Valley District, top-two primary, Republican incumbent John Duarte blew the doors off his Democrat antagonist Adam Gray, but this is now considered to be a toss-up seat. 

After reapportionment in which California lost a congressional seat, the 13th District was reconstituted and is now considered to be a D+4 area. 

Side note: That's why reapportionment is so important. Reapportionment happens every ten years, as you know. Reapportionment is wholly dependent on how many people live in an area, irrespective of whether those people are citizens or not. That's why, when he was president, Donald Trump wanted to include a question in the census about whether a person was legally in the country. He wanted a measurement to discern how much congressional representation is changed when illegal aliens are counted in the census. That caused a furor and the initiative was dropped.

When Democrats allow upwards of ten million strangers into the country and selectively drop them in certain areas, the result is to change the congressional representation for actual citizens. 

California: 22nd Congressional District

Dairy farmer David Valadao is now in the midst of a switched district following reapportionment. The result is the that Republican is now in a D+5 district. It is tied with a New York district which is considered to be the most Democrat-leaning district represented by a Republican in the country. 

The popular Republican is now fighting for his life in this Cook toss-up district. 

California: 27th Congressional District

We'll also watch this race in our live blog coverage at PJ Media on election night. 

Republican incumbent Mike Garcia is in this D+4 seat after his miraculous COVID win in a special election after "throuple" enthusiast Katie Hill was outed as a weirdo. 

I wrote earlier that the Navy vet is running against a woke former Obama NASA executive:

This time around he faces George Whitesides, who's got plenty of money from the party. Whitesides was a chief of staff at NASA when it went woke during the Obama Administration. Obama changed the destination of NASA from space to the land of equity, turning the agency into, as Rush Limbaugh said at the time, the "Muslim outreach department." 

For his part, Whitesides paints Garcia as a Trump lover, which, in this election, might get the son of Mexican immigrants some extra votes. 

The rural district north of Los Angeles encompasses the Antelope Valley, Santa Clarita,  and Palmdale. This one's a bellwether.

Fingers crossed. 

Others to Watch

We'll also be watching California's 45th District, a D+2 race. Michele Steel, a Korean American is running against Vietnamese American and Democrat Derek Tran. Little Saigon voters might make the difference here. 

Steel has been a stalwart Republican, standing up for what's right since she's been in public life. This is a purple area. 

California's 41st District is an R+3 district, but Ken Calvert is running for his political life in the California oases of Palm Springs and La Quinta against a Democrat gay former federal prosecutor. 

California's 47th District is where the more conservative people in Orange County will be the difference makers. This is now a D+3 seat and is where Katie Porter and her whiteboard were deposed by Adam Schiff when they both ran for the U.S. Senate seat following the death of Dianne Feinstein. 

Republican Scott Baugh is a familiar face in this district.

We'll also be keeping track of the U.S. Senate race in California, where lying Adam Schiff faces Hall of Famer Steve Garvey, the governor's race in Washington, the San Diego race for mayor, as well as Portland's switcheroo from normal elections to ranked-choice voting. 

We'll keep you updated on all of it during our liveblog coverage on PJ Media on Tuesday night. 

Victoria Taft

Victoria Taft is an award-winning journalist, writer and terrestrial radio talk host, heard in Seattle and on the rest of the Left Coast. Listen to her twice weekly  “Adult in the Room Podcast.” Find her at VictoriaTaft.com  Gettr, MeWe, Minds, Locals, Twitter & Facebook. Her book mocking antifa will be out next year. For media inquiries write: [email protected]

