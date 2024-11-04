Vice Squad Vs. Fake Martha Washington and Fake News CBS

Once upon a time, police force vice squads had a wider net for catching lowlifes. Sadly, the Democrat Party has rejected the age-old wisdom that public order requires at least a minimum of public morality. So in this election, the Democrats have not only campaigned on abortion, but they have also given them away free to their supporters. (Is that a campaign violation?)

Advertisement

There are even attack ads aimed at young men saying if they vote Republican, they will lose the dark pit of self-loathing, despair, and violence that porn opens up to them. Screw Magazine joins forces with Ms. And forget about Mother Jones. She aborted her kid long ago and is just Jones now.

Now, CBS has dragged Martha Washington from her grave at Mount Vernon to promote abortion. Where else but on the banks of the Potomac will you find the lover's lane where fake history and fake news kiss and hug each other?

It would serve Mount Vernon right if George and Martha Washington decided to haunt the place to drive the live ghouls out of it. I would like to quote a note I received on the subject from someone who is quite knowledgeable about the issues raised:

Thank you, CBS Sunday Morning, for once again demonstrating the leftist bias of the CBS Newsroom. Beyond the Kamala-leaning choice of commentary and comedy showcased, there was the gem of an interview with Martha Washington (or rather the employee at Mount Vernon who portrays her). "Martha's" principle point was that in her day, childbirth was a woman's domain, and woman and their midwives knew how to handle unwanted pregnancies with herbs, etc., so leave women and their bodies alone. So much for the pre-scientific "wisdom" of 1776. In 1776, the prevailing view was the man's contribution either stimulated the woman's body to produce a child or itself included a "little man" which she nurtured to full size. Of course, they also accounted slaves as 3/4s of a person, so, yes, their philosophy and politics were as bad as their science on this point.



So here's where we are today with a candidate who believes: Life. You can "own" unborn people and put them to death as long as they are not born - or, in some jurisdictions, are mistakenly born but not wanted. Science doesn't matter. Logic doesn't matter, just the personal subjectivism of "choice." Family. Genetics does not determine male and female but "feeling." Therefore, neither man nor woman have any real meaning, nor does marriage, nor family. Welcome reproductive insanity based on unscientific insanity and, frankly, just plain Insanity. But it does match well with an unscientific views of life (#1). Liberty. Anyone who disputes these facts should be forced to accept them, and to use the right "gender" pronouns. And if they are medical personnel, they must do "transition" surgeries. If you are a parent you must have no say in whether your children "transition." If you object to this, you must be banned from social media by corporations or be run out of business by state and local governments etc. etc. etc. All of the above is necessary since there is no compelling logic in favor of these ideologies, which by their nature are anti-scientific, anti-philosophical, and atheistic. Power alone can sustain and propagate them, or they won't survive. If Russian communism taught us anything, it is that. Our Lady of the Rosary of Fátima, pray for us and gain victory for life, family, and liberty on Tuesday!

Advertisement

Related: The Morning Briefing: New York Times Proves That It Really Is 'Pravda on the Hudson'

Here is the offending piece of fake history and fake news with the fake Martha Washington.

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

Grave Sin Forbidden. And the second commandment of the Teaching; You shall not commit murder, you shall not commit adultery, you shall not commit pederasty, you shall not commit fornication, you shall not steal, you shall not practice magic, you shall not practice witchcraft, you shall not murder a child by abortion nor kill that which is born.

And just for the record, abortion has been considered evil long before this fake Martha Washington escaped the horrors of an abortion mill and was born. Historians tell us that somewhere between 50 AD and 120 AD, in other words, in the generation of people who were alive when St. Paul, St. Peter, and St. John first preached Christianity, a compendium of church teaching called “The Lord’s Teaching through the Twelve Apostles to the Nations,” or the Didache, was assembled. You can read it here . It says:

Maybe it is time the colonial vice squad put the fake Martha Washington in the stocks. If not for promoting abortion, perhaps for practicing witchcraft and channeling the devil and all his works in his old haunting grounds at CBS. As for Mount Vernon, an exorcism might be in order there.