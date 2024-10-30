The Morning Briefing: NY Times Proves That It Really Is 'Pravda on the Hudson'

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Wednesday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Welzbedeng could be a harsh judge of quinoa salads, corduroy vests, and community theater that he felt didn't take enough risks.

Advertisement

We have all known for a while now that this election wasn't going to help heal any of the deep, ugly political divides here in the United States. I can't vouch for the behavior of every conservative in America, but I know that most of the ugliness I have seen isn't coming from my side of the aisle.

The major players on the Left, on the other hand, are doing everything that they can to deepen the divide.

Exhibit A is provided today by the drooling idiot who occupies the Oval Office. Yesterday, Joe Biden referred to those of us who support Donald Trump as "garbage," which my friend John Sexton wrote about over at HotAir.

The Democrats have spent the last ten days or so shrieking about Donald Trump's trip to a McDonald's and one line uttered by a comedian at a rally that went on for hours. This is one of the most important elections in the history of the Republic and their closing argument is a temper tantrum.

That's all they've got.

Let us move on to Exhibit B, which comes to us from the propagandists in the mainstream media who many of us refer to as the enemy of the people. There is a lot to dislike (I try not to use the "H" word when it comes to them) about the hacks who do the bidding of the Democratic National Committee and they keep finding new lows in which to wallow. The New York Times is the 800 lb. gorilla of biased media, and the organization's Kamala Harris-induced desperation is really showing.

Advertisement

This is from Paula:

Censorship and demonetization of conservative media is nothing new. We've been dealing with it here at PJ Media for years. Today, our management warned us that we could even be demonetized ahead of the election—and no one would be shocked if that happened. This week, we learned that the New York Times is planning a hit piece on high-profile conservatives, including Ben Shapiro and Tucker Carlson.

This story wastes no time heading down the rabbit hole.

Paula shares a tweet from Ben Shapiro in which he passes along a text message from the Times "reporter" which said that the Times was relying on "analysis conducted by researchers at Media Matters for America."

Media Matters for America (MMFA) is not a credible organization. It's a collection of radical progressive psychopaths who spend their pathetic days soiling themselves because they live in fear of opinions they don't agree with being expressed anywhere, at anytime. The Times is so desperate to distract from the fact that Kamala Harris is a horrible candidate and a worse human being that it's scraping a public restroom toilet for a diversion.

On Monday, Washington Post owner Jeff Bezos wrote an Opinion piece that blamed Americans' cratering trust in journalism on — SURPRISE! — journalists, which Mr. Sexton also covered at HotAir.

As Ed Morrissey wrote yesterday, the "Times stepped up to prove Bezos right." Here is Ed's assessment of Media Matters, which is a bit more generous than mine:

Advertisement

The New York Times isn't a newspaper, and Nico Grant isn't a reporter. It's an activist organization where actual reporters only occasionally work. Their real purpose is to silence the Left's critics, as well as their own, so that their preferred elite clique can rule rather than govern. This is precisely why mass media polls below politicians by double digits among Americans when it comes to trust. If Bezos wants to restore trust in the Washington Post, perhaps he should assign reporters to dig into the NYT/Media Matters partnership on this attempt to deplatform independent media.

MMFA has been gunning hard for conservative media since the Tea Party days. They never had the clout of the nation's most powerful print and digital news organization backing up its witch hunts before, however. ALL of the leftists in media are coming together to destroy those of us in conservative media.

And they're hoping to have some help from some Democrats in the Executive Branch next year to speed up the process.

We'll keep on top of the Left's media bias narrative machine. You can help PJ Media by becoming a part of our VIP subscriber family, which you can do by subscribing here and use the promo code FIGHT for a huge 60% discount. You can get access to our new VIP Platinum level for a little more than five bucks a month right now! You'll get access to all of the premium content on every Townhall Media site, as well as some great new perks, like the ability to direct message me and tell me how wonderful I am.

Advertisement

Or tell me other stuff.

If you are already a VIP member, you can upgrade to Platinum here.

I'm grateful to all of you Morning Briefing regulars. We're gonna get through this together!

Click the button below to get the Morning Briefing emailed to you every weekday. Have your coffee with me, people. It's free and it supports conservative media! Subscribe

Everything Isn't Awful

When he realized red is the good part of the watermelon.. 😅 pic.twitter.com/psW01FcGI9 — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) October 29, 2024

PJ Media

VodkaPundit. Wargaming the Electoral College: The Penultimate Edition

Who Torched 'Hundreds of Ballots' at Portland Area Drop Boxes? There's No Shortage of Suspects.

Israel Finally Bans Palestinian Relief Agency UNWRA After Knesset Passes Legislation

VodkaPundit, Part Deux. Dems Panicking Because Literally Hitler™ Attacks Aren't Working

New York Times Caught Colluding With Democrats to INTERFERE in the Election

Welcome to our newest writer! Kamala's Rallygoers Are Only Sticking Around for the Opening Acts

WATCH: CNN Segment Descends Into Chaos, Conservative Analyst Banned Over Joke

'Take a Chill Pill': JD Vance Says 'We Have to Stop Getting Offended at Every Little Thing'

Losing the Ability to Trust Just When We Need It Most

Drug Bust Brings the Border Crisis to One Rural Georgia Community

Dear Americans: the 'System' Isn't Going to Save You from Tyranny. The 'System' Has Been Hijacked.

Advertisement

Turnabout Is Fair Play: 20 Ways Kamala Harris Is 'Literally HITLER!'

The Golden Green Irony of Elon Musk

The Harris-Walz Campaign Could Be Pulling Out of a Key Swing State

FL Police Rescue Woman From Illegal Alien Rapist

Well, the Bushes are awful...Bush Daughter Campaigns for Kamala Harris

Townhall Mothership

Trump Expected to Land Huge Endorsement and It Has to Do With Puerto Rico

GOP Senator Demands Answers on Meta Censoring Conservatives Ahead of the 2024 Election

Data: Do North Carolina's Early Vote Numbers Look Good for Republicans?

Hilarious: That Pic of Kamala at McDonald's Being Shared By Lefty Influencers Is Fake

Texas School System to Allow Some Staff to Carry Guns

Cam&Co. FPC Eyes Texas Carry Bans in Latest Litigation

New York AG James Issues Laughable Warning on Toy Guns

JOY! Biden: Trump Supporters are Garbage

Michigan Voters to NY Times: Trump is Probably Going to Win

If Kamala Can't Negotiate With Joe Rogan ...

Betamax Barack Keeps Slamming Men: 'Do Not Dilly or Dally' in Your Support of Flawed Candidate Harris

RIP Teri Garr, America's Girl Next Door

Kamala Harris Takes Vapidness to New Heights in Intervew, Shows Why Her Campaign Is Floundering

Unhinged broad. MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace Says the Stakes of This Election Literally Are Life and Death of Every Woman

Dr. Grok? Elon Musk Wants X's AI Bot to Go to Med School

Man is a wuss. Man Admits That Donald Trump Is the Biggest Obstacle in His Life

VIP

Kruiser's 'BTB': We Don't Live in a Sane World, so Stop Expecting Sane Things to Happen

Advertisement

Leftists Attack Trump's Epic MSG Rally, but Nobody Cares

Democrats, Not MAGA, Are Ideological Neo-Nazis

The True Number of Illegal Aliens Crossing the Border Is Being Deliberately Hidden

Groomer AI Chatbot Reportedly Induces Child Suicide

PR Has a Fatal Flaw in the Closing Days of a Presidential Election

Why You Should Feel Cautiously Optimistic About the Election

Around the Interwebz

‘Tomb Raider’: Sophie Turner & Lucy Boynton Testing For Lara Croft In Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s Amazon Series

A candy engineer explains the science behind the Snickers bar

The Science of Fighting Our Nightmares

Bee Me

Cast Of 'The View' All Getting Rabies Shots After Being Bitten By Whoopi Goldberg https://t.co/K7NQhPz3SM pic.twitter.com/GWEtO92Kc0 — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) October 29, 2024

The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery

Keelmen heaving in coals by night pic.twitter.com/MjEB7Pkbpc — J. M. W. Turner (@artistturner) October 16, 2024

Kabana Comedy/Tunes