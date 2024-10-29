Dems Panicking Because Literally Hitler™ Attacks Aren't Working

Vice President and Anointed Democrat Presidential Nominee Kamala Harris doesn't seem to have a clue about running an effective presidential campaign — or much of anything else, for that matter. To call her campaign "scattershot" would be an insult to 12-gauge shotguns with three-inch barrels. Harris-Walz has been the Spaghetti Approach campaign, throwing everything against the wall and hoping something sticks.

Harris began by playing the Safe Incumbent, avoiding the media (even as friendly as they are) and shoring up support with traditional constituencies. Her polls slipping, Harris painted Trump as the incumbent (!!!) while stealing his signature policies like border security. As her polls continued to slip, Harris became the media maven. She appeared on everything from 60 Minutes to NBC News to Bret Baier on Fox. You don't need me to remind you that not even some selective and misleading edits made by the 60 Minutes crew could save Harris from her self-inflicted media disasters.

So she's down to one last strand of spaghetti to throw at the wall: Trump is Literally Hitler™ and his voters are Actual Nazis™. Again, I won't bore you with the details because my friends and colleagues here at PJ Media have done an admiral job of bringing you those stories these last few days.

Democrats have been likening Republicans to Nazis since at least FDR, so that's nothing new. As my Hot Air colleague David Strom showed, Harris's rhetoric is:

In 2016, you were deplorable. In 2020, you were a vector of infection and death. This year you are a Nazi. What will Republicans be in 2028? Probably genocidal cannibals from space who want to "serve man."

That "vector of death" thing sounds kinda badass. Could we go back to that, please?

More seriously, the problem for Harris is that the wall she throws all the spaghetti at seems to be made of Ronald Reagan brand Teflon: Democrats tell Kamala Harris to drop controversial tactic in last week of presidential race.

This is from the UK Telegraph's Benedict Smith:

Future Forward, the leading pro-Harris Super political action committee (PAC), said in an email circulated to Democrats that its internal testing showed attacks on the Republican’s character were “not that persuasive”, The New York Times reports. Ms Harris said at a town hall event last week that she believed Trump was a fascist, agreeing with the characterisation made by John Kelly, his former chief of staff. She also repeated Mr Kelly’s claim that the former president had praised Adolf Hitler. Future Forward said in the same email that the Harris campaign’s claim that her opponent was “exhausted” was also falling flat with voters.

Who'd have thought that calling a man Literally Hitler™ who already served four years as president without doing anything even figuratively Hitlerish wouldn't work?

The *chef's kiss* from Future Forward's advice is that Democrats should instead "focus on the vice-president’s proposals on the economy and abortion rights." Sure thing, pal — let's pick those two cold pieces of spaghetti up off the floor and throw them at the Teflon wall again.

Seven campaign days remain, and the best Future Forward can come up with is telling Harris to throw her campaign into Reverse for two issues that never gained traction. You can practically smell the flop-sweat from here.

CNN is in such a panic that they just perma-banned Ryan Girdusky for making an exploding pager joke at terrorist-apologist Mehdi Hassan — after Hassan called Girdusky a Nazi. Hassan wasn't even mildly rebuked.

Pager jokes are beyond the pale, but Literally Hitler™ is refined rhetoric.

So long as Trump stays outside the margin of cheating in Pennsylvania, you have to LOVE when the Democrats themselves tell you where Harris is with just one week to go.

