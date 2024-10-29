Turnabout Is Fair Play: 20 Ways Kamala Harris Is 'Literally HITLER!'

Enough of this! As General Anthony McAuliffe might’ve said, “Nuts!” I’m drawing a line in the sand.

At this point, I’m all Hitler’d out.

It’s time for Republicans to play the Reverse Uno card (which all the Spanish-speaking Democrats should greatly appreciate) and put this issue to bed. For good. (I mean bueno.)

But the Democrats aren’t gonna make it easy.

The #1 reason Harris-Walz gave the American people to vote for them was that “Trump is Hitler.” Reasons #2 and #3 were also “Trump is Hitler.” (#4 might’ve been abortion. I’m not totally sure.) Even now, in the waning days of an election that’s rapidly slipping away, the Democrats are still running on the hackneyed “Trump is Hitler” trope. It’s bizarre.

Why the Democrats are so convinced that the one-millionth time they compare Trump to Hitler will be more effective than numbers one through 999,999 is beyond me. If this is the issue they choose to close on, they’re absolutely losing this election.

It’s a PR misstep. And besides, it’s also not true.

There’s no need to rehash all the reasons, so I’ll only point to the biggest: Adolf Hitler was a once-in-a-millennium monster who sought to extinguish entire populations. He was literally an Aryan supremacist hellbent on war, conquest, and global domination. NO American politician on the left or the right is a Hitler, thank God.

But if it’s fair for the Democrats to compare Trump to Hitler anyway, I can say that I truly, honestly believe it’s Kamala Harris who’s FAR more similar to the Fuhrer. (I did a lot of research on this, folks.) So, along with my Reverse Uno card, I’ll lay the rest of my cards on the table:

20 Ways Kamala Harris Is Literally Hitler

The mainstream media, of course, will lose their minds with this comparison: Comparing Democrats to Hitler is rude, evil, and a shocking violation of our civilized norms. Obviously, I’m ignorant of the long-established historic narrative (and also, this column is probably some kind of dog whistle to Nazis – in a weird, topsy-turvy, inexplicable way). Perhaps I’m the unwitting victim of “misinformation.”

In fact, you already know exactly what they’ll say: “How dare you! Why, comparing Kamala Harris to someone like Hitler cheapens and trivializes the actual atrocities of the Nazis, particularly the Holocaust!”

Yes. Yes, it does!

And I’m happy to stop if you are.