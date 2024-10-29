Drug Bust Brings the Border Crisis to One Rural Community in Georgia

Here at PJ Media, we’ve covered the border crisis extensively. The heinous crimes that illegal immigrants commit should make us all angry, especially when it hits closer to home.

The murder of Laken Riley at the hands of a Venezuelan gang member in February of this year on the campus of the University of Georgia affected me deeply because it took place at my alma mater, where I still spend time. Another major arrest involving illegals recently took place even closer to me, and it serves as another reminder of how this crisis affects all of our communities.

The story came to my attention courtesy of the Walton County (Georgia) Sheriff’s Office. I live about half a mile from the Walton County line, and my family spends significant amounts of time there, so what goes on in the county matters to me.

In a Facebook post on Monday, the sheriff’s office discussed a drug bust that took place in a rural part of the county. The intent of the post was to give followers “a better understanding of today’s world.”

“If you think open borders don’t affect us here in Walton County, you must have your head stuck in a body cavity that is not commonly used for one’s head,” the post declared before discussing the specifics of the investigation:

In September 2024, the Walton County Sheriff’s Office opened a narcotics investigation on Tammy Dyer of Monroe, Georgia. From the investigation, the Walton County Sheriff’s Office learned that Dyer was involved with a Hispanic Drug Trafficking Organization (DTO) operating in the Atlanta Metropolitan area. A search warrant was ultimately obtained for Dyer’s residence. A search of the residence yielded approximately (491) grams of methamphetamine and several drug related objects. Dyer was arrested and charged with Trafficking Methamphetamine and Possession of Drug Related Objects. The case has been turned over to the Walton County District Attorney’s Office. Dyer was occasionally using her position as a “meals on wheels” delivery driver to distribute these drugs.

A Friday press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, Middle District of Georgia, tells us more. The investigation dates back to before Dyer’s arrest and includes a dozen more suspects.

“A newly unsealed federal indictment charges a dozen defendants with allegedly participating in a methamphetamine production and trafficking conspiracy operating out of a ten-acre Walton County property,” the press release begins.

As authorities searched a property outside of Monroe, Ga. (I checked the property on Google Earth, and it’s a small house with significant acreage around it), “agents seized a total of 4,346 grams of “finished” crystal methamphetamine, 22 gallons of liquid methamphetamine (approximately equivalent to 377 kilograms of finished crystal methamphetamine) and $5,401.”

But wait — there’s more!

“A federal search warrant was also executed on a Chevrolet Traverse occupied by Yuretzi Gomez, Yirla Gomez, Rafael Gomez, and Uriel Garcia where agents recovered 1,046 grams of methamphetamine and $4,350 in cash, the press release continues. “In addition, agents seized 4,523 grams of methamphetamine inside a Camaro occupied by Jared Calhoun and Ebony Jones-Tate.”

For those of you not doing the math, that adds up to 386 kilos (roughly 850 pounds) of meth! Most of the defendants are facing counts that could lead to decades in prison and millions in fines.

Of the dozen people arrested, five of them hailed from Northeast Georgia, one was from a town southwest of Atlanta, and two were from Birmingham, Ala., which made this a multi-state operation. The remaining four defendants don’t have a city listed, only “Mexico.”

The sheriff’s office added a sentence to the beginning of its Facebook post: “Because some of you are asking if some of these people are illegal, here is what we are told: ‘if it says Mexico or Mexican national, that’s the federal government’s way of saying illegal.’”

When people say that illegals are doing the jobs that Americans won’t do, I guess we can add distributing meth to that list of jobs. We can’t vote the people responsible for this border debacle out of office quickly enough.