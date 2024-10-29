WATCH: CNN Segment Descends Into Chaos, Conservative Analyst Banned Over Joke

Matt Margolis | 10:43 AM on October 29, 2024
AP Photo/Ron Harris

It’s hard to believe that the liberal media is still pushing the narrative that Trump having a rally at Madison Square Garden was an homage to a 1939 Nazi rally held at the same venue. CNN went all in on this narrative Monday night in a segment that spiraled into chaos in record time. Mehdi Hasan kicked it off with strong rhetoric, accusing Donald Trump of using “the language of the far right” by bringing up phrases like “enemy of the people” and “enemy within.” Hasan bizarrely claimed these phrases mirrored propaganda from “Joseph Goebbels” and Hitler. His blunt message to Trump’s supporters was clear, and he said, “If you don’t want to be called Nazis, stop doing—”

Ryan Girdusky, attempting to demonstrate the callousness of using comparisons so flippantly, quickly interjected by pointing out that Hasan has been “called an anti-Semite more than anyone in this table.” When Hasan pressed him on who exactly was calling him that, Girdusky clarified, “Not by me… I never called you an anti-Semite.” Hasan retorted that, as a “supporter of the Palestinians,” he’s accustomed to the accusation.

And then everything went nuts.

Girdusky responded facetiously, “I hope your beeper doesn’t go off.” 

Hasan decided to interpret that as a threat, which, of course, it wasn’t. He shot back, “Did you just say I should die?” 

Obviously, Girdusky was taken aback by the accusation because that’s clearly not what he said, but Hasan cashed in all of his victim cards and went on a hissy fit. “You just said I should get killed on live TV,” he accused. 

In the background, Ashley Allison interjected, “Oh, wow. You should not—” while CNN host Abby Phillip tried to regain control, saying, “Guys, let me just stop you there.”

Despite Phillip’s intervention, the segment only got more heated. Hasan continued to challenge Girdusky, asking pointedly, “Are you a racist, violent person inciting violence against me?” 

Phillip labeled Girdusky’s remark “completely out of pocket.” 

Hasan continued, sarcastically observing, “CNN, let’s have the first block say the Muslim guy should be blown up on TV.”

“I thought he said Hamas,’ Girdusky explained. “I apologize.” 

Naturally, CNN used the incident as an excuse to ban Girdusky, who has been dismantling leftist narratives for many weeks, from the network.

"There is zero room for racism or bigotry at CNN or on our air," the network said in a statement. "We aim to foster thoughtful conversations and debate including between people who profoundly disagree with each other in order to explore important issues and promote mutual understanding. But we will not allow guests to be demeaned or for the line of civility to be crossed. Ryan Girdusky will not be welcomed back at our network."

Girdusky reacted to the banning on X/Twitter.

This is CNN.

