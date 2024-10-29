FL Police Rescue Woman From Illegal Alien Rapist

Catherine Salgado | 7:00 PM on October 29, 2024
Will Dickey/The Florida Times-Union via AP

Florida police were able to rescue a woman from her would-be rapist, an illegal alien and “asylum seeker” here in America thanks to Border Czar Kamala Harris and pro-crime Democrats.

Luis Diego Hernandez-Moncayo is a 27-year-old illegal alien who had just filed for asylum, according to Breitbart. In his joyous high spirits, he then viciously assaulted and attempted to rape a Volusia County woman. Fortunately, the woman called 911 under pretext of ordering a pizza, claiming to be hurt, and the police were able to track her to a field where they found Hernandez-Moncayo on top of the screaming woman. These are the bestial criminals the Biden-Harris administration is welcoming into America and rewarding with our taxpayer dollars. In fact, 41 illegals were arrested for looting in Florida after the recent devastating hurricanes.

Hernandez-Moncayo was arrested by the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office and subsequently charged with attempted sexual battery, battery by strangulation, and also false imprisonment. 

Deputies reported that the victim called 911 around 4 a.m. from a field in Pierson, Florida, where she was with Hernandez-Moncayo. While the woman pretended to be ordering a pizza, she managed to indicate she was in trouble and needed aid, confirming she was hurt and that she was being held against her will by a man.
In the bodycam footage, police run across the field toward Hernandez-Moncayo, who is on top of the woman. “He’s trying to rape me!” the woman sobs and screams as police approach. “We’re here, we’re here,” deputies reassure the victim. She replies, “Thank God, thank God. He tried to rape me.” As noted above, Hernandez-Moncayo is accused of sexual battery and strangulation.

[Breitbart] Volusia County officials said Hernandez-Moncayo is an illegal alien who had applied for asylum in the United States the day before his arrest on rape charges. He remains in jail and the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has placed a detainer on him seeking custody.

Sheriff Mike Chitwood praised, “I can’t say enough about the great work shown in this video and the smart thinking of this victim who figured out a way to call for help.”

WATCH: D’Souza’s ‘Vindicating Trump’ Highlights Dems’ Corruption and MAGA’s Plan for the Future

It was recently revealed that two illegal alien sex traffickers were released into the U.S. by the Biden-Harris administration and shielded by New York City’s sanctuary city policies. And according to the UK Telegraph, Democrats have laundered illegal migration statistics. “The number of migrants who have crossed illegally into the US under Kamala Harris is 25 per cent higher than official figures suggest,” the outlet announced Oct. 28. An illegal alien crime wave has swept America, as over 10 million illegals crossed the border under Biden-Harris, and Border Czar Harris and her lackeys are to blame.

Catherine Salgado

Catherine Salgado is a contributor for PJ Media. She also writes for The Rogue Review, Media Research Center, and her Substack Pro Deo et Libertate. She received the Andrew Breitbart MVP award for August 2021 from The Rogue Review for her journalism.

