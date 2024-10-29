Dear Americans: the 'System' Isn't Going to Save You from Tyranny. The 'System' Has Been Hijacked.

I don't sleep well under normal circumstances.

I typically enjoy a Manhattan or two when the day is done. My fiancee, Jessica, and I will catch an episode or two of Breaking Bad; then it is lights out in our apartment, the Atomic Bunker. That's when the saturnalia in my cerebellum kicks on the lights, calls in the Big Top clowns, and BAM, it's SHOWTIME!

What keeps me up usually? Perhaps I'll pontificate about the potentially devasting effect one Confederate machine gun machine could have had at Pickett's Charge. Or maybe I will stay up until 5:34 a.m. wondering how many cavemen roaming Michigan had to die of seizures before humanity learned not to eat yew berries.

As a kid, I always thought, if the squirrels dont kill me the yew berries will. pic.twitter.com/Qsfj6IusKt — The Kevin Downey, Jr. Show Mon- Fri. 10-11 am! (@KDJRadioShow) October 29, 2024

FACT-O-RAMA! When growing up in Michigan, I once took my hamster, Fenore, outside. He filled his pouches with yew berries but thankfully didn't eat them. #HamsterCatastropheAverted

But the thing that keeps my late-night noggin throbbin' lately is, should this election go in the wrong direction, how my digestive tract will handle the moldy cabbage served to grubby-faced, recalcitrant patriots serving time in Kamala's Reeducation Camp and Gift Shop.

DYSTOPY-O-RAMA! My nephew may someday wear a v-neck that reads, "My uncle went to Gulag-9 and all I got was this lousy t-shirt."

Being the multi-media conservative figjam that I am, I suspect Kamala's quod goons will delight in my cabbage-inspired gastrocolic carnage and will likely laughingly hand me 60-grit toilet paper. History's victors decide what is and isn't funny.

What kills me is that I know seemingly intelligent people who think my Thomas Paine-wannabe attempt to alert my fellow Americans that "The commies are coming" is nothing more than phantom flapdoodle.

"Relax, KDJ," you might say. "We have a system to prevent tyranny. It's called the Constitution. Have you ever heard of it? HAHAHA!"

What our "normal" friends can't or won't see is that the "system" has been hijacked by blue-haired apparatchiks who have spent their entire public school education and college being brainwashed to believe that patriots like us are evil hobgoblins who deserve the hoosegow or worse.

The Biden-Harris politburo has successfully dodged that annoying Constitution to get its way, or at least it's tried and will try, try, again.

While the Democrats are going full Chicken Little about how Trump will imprison his political foes, they have not-so-suddenly been jailing bigwig Trump allies like Steve Bannon, Paul Mannafort, and Peter Navarro, to name a few,

PJ Media's own Catherine Salgado has written about the persecution of pro-lifers sent to prison for daring to pray outside of abortion grinders.

The FBI is surveilling Catholics and their dangerous rosaries.

Where was the "system" when a wheelchair-bound, 75-year-old woman was sent to federal prison for two years for praying in front of an abortion clinic door, while a molotov-cocktail-serving anarchist got 15 months for torching a cop car and passing out firebombs to other commie street stains all in honor of Saint George Floyd?

"KDJ, how can I help stop the pinko stinkos from ripping our nation apart?"

The most important thing you can do now is vote, preferably early, so that the red devils can't "accidentally" have ballot trouble on Election Day.

Bring your "I don't do politics" friends to vote, and convince them why pulling a straight Republican ticket is the only way to deliver us from the evils of those good-for-nothing tricksters in the very real Deep State, evils that may include being locked up for "grossly offensive" memes like we are seeing throughout the UK.

Meat will be relegated to the history books. Once the Marxists have taken over and changed the laws, that AR-15 peacekeeper on your wall will make you a felon. I hope your stomach can handle moldy cabbage better than mine.

Liberties paid for in blood that many Americans take for granted will be deemed either "racist" or "bad for the climate" and will disappear.

If you don't believe me when I say the globalists want to topple the nation, watch this video where they show you their playbook. Pay close attention to "predictions" 1, 2, 4, and 5. If you aren't terrified, you aren't awake.

Meat will be a special treat. Read more: https://t.co/RiQP6tpkfp pic.twitter.com/7BcRHgnWTx — World Economic Forum (@wef) April 9, 2018

The next thing you can do to stop the Stalinistas is FIGHT FIGHT FIGHT to keep free speech free. The globalist lizard people know the key to killing America is to hack away at free speech. That's where you come in.

The "system," i.e., the Constitution, has protected We the People since its ratification. Now we have to return the favor. It's now or never. Fight back while you can or learn to enjoy moldy cabbage.

