It's 1776 Again. Do you Know Where Your Country Is?

We are less than one month away from the day I've been pining for like a kid eagerly awaiting what is akin to a leap-year Christmas: Election Day 2024.

As I watched Trump leave the White House on the day of Gropey Joe's inauguration, I realized I hadn't counted on the cleverness of the communist devils. They had hijacked the "system."

Hijacking the System

Courts refused to hear 2020 election fraud cases based on merit. Legal firms were threatened by their big-wig clients not to go to bat for Trump. The Democrat wagons began to circle.

The Operation Mockingbird media mudpuppies dutifully weaponized the phrase "election deniers" despite a history of Democrats doing the same.

For those who need a reminder … Heres 24 straight minutes of Democrats denying election results — dating all the way back to 2000. pic.twitter.com/Fq60eYOFML — ShotGunBonnie (@ShotGun_Bonnie) December 9, 2023

The lefty news, as well as the DOJ, went full throttle after the January 6 protestors even though they knew by August 2021 that the FBI had found "scant evidence that the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol was the result of an organized plot to overturn the presidential election result."

The 2024 election was a long way out, and the swamp wigglers in charge of the "system" were just getting started.

Trump would face bogus charges and lawsuits, concocted to both impoverish and imprison him, brought by Marxist quislings like Fani Willis, Leticia James, and New York City DA Alvin Bragg.

Though court cases are supposed to be sent to judges randomly, Trump always seemed to find himself in front of a seething, Trump-hating commie prag.

FACT-O-RAMA! A pinko judge in New York City fined Trump $354 million — more than $450 million with interest — for allegedly overvaluing his Mar a-Lago home to secure a loan, which he paid back on time. There were no actual victims of Trump's supposed "crime." But this is the Soviet Union in 1935 United States of America in 2024, and those things don't matter. The pinkos in charge decided Trump's "crime" was worth roughly $111 million more in fines than Boeing's for killing hundreds of people.

And then there were the assassins. One fired and miraculously missed killing Trump by millimeters. Another was caught as he lay in wait at a golf course.

FACT-O-RAMA! The pongy, papule-encrusted incel who shot Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania, appeared in a BlackRock commercial. The wacko from the golf course spent time in Ukraine recruiting mercenaries to fight the Russian army. Funny how those stories "disappeared" from the headline. P.S. We never heard about the incel's three overseas encrypted apps.

Despite the lawsuits, court cases, and assassins, we find ourselves less than a month from the election.

If Trump wins, we can start to get our country back. If he loses, he goes to jail, and our nation slips further into what will likely be a violent spiral into Marxism.

Many "enemies of the state" (I call them Patriots but you know how the Stalinistas think) will be sent to prison, like this 75-year-old woman who got two years from praying in front of an abortion clinic entrance, even though this BLM princess got 15 months for fire-bombing a police car and handing out Molotov cocktail to other anarchist street animals.

FACT-O-RAMA! Lefty friends of mine panicked in 2016 when Trump won, thoroughly believing they would be locked up. They remained silent when the 75-year-old pro-lifer went to the hoosegow.

Your bald chubbo-in-law will laugh as you are hauled off to a gulag for tweeting something dangerous like, "Men can't menstruate," having no idea that she will be joining you in 2030 when the New World Order takes over and BLM, Antifa, and the violent trans members of the "Gaystapo" are hauled in. After the street fighting is over, they will no longer be needed.

But it doesn't have to be that way.

Trump is surging in a lot of polls. Even the lefty propaganda sites are begrudgingly admitting Kamala is going down like the Titanic.

INSIDE POLLING-O-RAMA! The violent communists who want to enslave We the People did not foresee us waking up. Kudos to you, Patriot, keep it up!

A Trump victory will mark the joyous beginning of the end of a tyranny few of us saw coming, except for your "wacko" conspiracy theory friend you never believed (who has since disappeared and is now living off the grid in an underground bunker in the Adirondacks, or the Poconos, or the Appalachians, no one knows where, and that was his goal).

A Trump victory doesn't mean total victory. The battle for Old Glory will never end.

Ronald Reagan said it best:

Freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction. We didn't pass it to our children in the bloodstream. It must be fought for, protected, and handed on for them to do the same, or one day we will spend our sunset years telling our children and our children's children what it was once like in the United States where men were free

It's now or never. Join the never-ending fight to preserve our freedoms.

We got this, I swear. Just keep your foot on the gas.

And when Trump wins, the bourbon is on me.*

*This offer is only valid if Trump wins AND you circulate this article to everyone you know as I am paid by "clicks." White Claw is not part of this offer, so communists, liberals, and blue-haired harpies need not apply





