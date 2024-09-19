The Morning Briefing: They Don't Just Want to Kill Trump, They Want to Kill You Too

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Thursday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Jaswylda reveled in the company of people who assisted her with advanced levels of olive oil Jenga.

A commenter recently said that my heart was no longer in the Sine Qua Non Sequitur. I can assure you, my friends, that not only is my heart in it, but Bhurfynn keeps me focused on the things that are important.

Like potato vodka.

Donald Trump has often said that the bad guys are coming after all of us, but he just happens to be in the way.

A truer statement has never been made in a presidential election.

The American Left is more violent than ever. Here's an example from our own Grayson Bakich:

In the clip, an old man named Willie, an apparent Louisiana Democrat and Vietnam War veteran, calls into the show and says, "I just want to say I am a very patriotic American. I did twenty years in the military, two tours in Vietnam, wounded in 1966, went back in '68. And I look at myself and think about we're [supposed], as a military man, we're [supposed] to close with, kill, capture, and destroy the enemy by all means available. And to see we let this man Trump destroy America, and look and see that these two people had to step up and take that shot."

It isn't a stretch to think that the people who want Donald Trump to be dead also want you and I to be well underground. Democrats subsist on demonizing everyone with whom they disagree. They probably spend days dreaming about the death of the one Republican they accidentally talked to.

Readers here know that we need to be vigilant. November 5, 2024 will be the biggest red line ever drawn in the sand. There won't be a lot of hugs across the aisle.

OK, there won't be any hugs.

The Democrats have succeeded in whirling up a lot of blood lust for Trump. This is from a post that Matt wrote:

According to a new survey that RMG Research conducted for the Napolitan News Service, a staggering 17% of voters believe that America would be better off if last week’s assassination attempt on Trump had succeeded. This includes an alarming 28% of Democrats, with another 24% unsure whether America might be better off if Trump were dead. Only 48% of Democrats could definitively say that the country would not be better off if Trump had been killed.

Again, they say it's just about Donald Trump, but it's really about all of us. Leftist Americans are violent people. As we have seen in the last year, they're so depraved that they are willing to throw in with Nazi rhetoric and propaganda. That means they want to eliminate anyone they deem undesirable.

We're the undesirables, obviously.

The line being drawn in American politics is deep and impossible to ignore. I do believe that the good guys are going to prevail in this conflict.

We have to.

Everything Isn't Awful

Kabana Comedy/Tunes