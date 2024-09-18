Why Don't We 'Lower the Temperature' on Attacks on Free Speech?

In the left's world, Karine Jean Pierre's comments from the White House podium about how Donald Trump is a "threat" to Democrats' political primacy, which they call "democracy," would be censored from polite society by the tolerance police.

Perhaps you were stunned, as were many, when the person who speaks for the president of the United States of America called former President Trump a "threat" in her first public utterance after yet another assassination attempt. It was unconscionable. It was in unspeakably bad taste, to say the least. Karine Jean Pierre's statement made the White House's, Joe Biden's, and Kamala Harris's words of caution and instruction to lower the temperature of political rhetoric ring hollow. KJP doesn't speak words that aren't written down in her binder.

Rather than tamping down on violent rhetoric, she upped the ante. I believe she crossed the Rubicon of propriety.

Leftists are the people who put Catholics on their hate maps but omit Antifa and Black Lives Matter rioters and murderers.

They disseminate maps of where Supreme Court Justices live, dispatch red-cloaked banshees to their homes, and voila! an armed assassin shows up.

And those people who took over universities and drove out Jews like the anti-Semites they are? They are embraced by the tolerance crowd. Republicans, especially Donald Trump, are accorded no such free speech grace.

The left's tolerance is fungible, transactional, situational, and untethered to a principled standard. This is why the media and the left are silent today about KJP's outrageous comment except to maybe agree with it. He had it coming, don't you know? He caused that man at the golf course to camp out for 12 hours in the bushes with a Chinese SKS-type rifle to murder Trump as he lined up his golf shot, they contend.

Come to think of it, the last time I heard about the Chinese SKS rifle was when James Hodgkinson used one to hunt for Republicans on the baseball field. Multiple shots were fired. Several Republicans were wounded, and Congressman Steve Scalise was so shot up he still hasn't fully recovered. He probably never will.

I remember the Democrats promising to tone down their rhetoric against those monsters in the Republican Party who were a threat to democracy by being able to name Supreme Court justices. That promise fizzled within hours.

But back to this election's threats to democracy.

In case you missed it, the latest trashing of Trump's character came from the White House press room Tuesday when an ABC reporter (naturally) asked why the former president “claimed without evidence that [President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris’s] rhetoric is causing him to be ‘shot at.'”

I reported:

The shocked [reporter Peter] Doocy asked Jean-Pierre, "How many more assassination attempts on Donald Trump until the president, vice president, and you pick a different word other than threat?" KJP pedantically responded, "Peter, I ...competely disagree with the premise of your question. ...It is also incredibly dangerous in the way that you're asking it uh because the American people are watching. And to say that ... to an administration that has condemned political violence..." It was a display of gaslighting that I haven't seen since David Muir pretended to be a "moderator" and "fact checker" Trump in the last presidential debate.

KJP responded by calling the former president a "threat" to democracy, citing the January 6 riot and her evidence-free allegation that Trump caused it and deserved to be called a "threat." Of course, he's a "threat to democracy" and a virtual "Hitler!" He's the guy who says he'll "be a dictator on day one."

That's why that ABC reporter didn't want any connective tissue between her party's violent rhetoric and actual violence, like, say, two assassination attempts on "Hitler" the "dictator."

We thought the First Amendment protected religious expression, political speech, the right of association, the right to petition your government, and freedom of the press. But in the world of the left, especially Kamala Harris's vice presidential pick, the First Amendment could use a rewrite. In fact, Tim Walz already has — in his head anyway. And if we were going by Tampon Tim's definition of the First Amendment, Karine Jean Pierre would have been ruled out of bounds and stoned.

“There’s no guarantee to free speech on misinformation or hate speech,” said the man who wants to co-lead the free world. That's absolute BS. It is the left that wants to be the arbiters of what "hate" speech and "misinformation" are.

For example, I've come to believe that the feds took a hand in the J6 riot, either by being there and directing angry people, acting as agents provocateur, and/or failing to do anything in advance to stop the riot, such as add more National Guardsmen. There's more evidence for that than for President Trump planning anything. Now how popular a viewpoint do you think that would be for Tampon Tim's speech police?

The left's view of the First Amendment is a fickle mistress. KJP can call Trump a "threat to democracy" but there's a meme maker sitting in prison for disseminating an old political joke against Hillary Clinton on social media.

Censors, scolds, and dis, mis, and mal "experts" want our political words turned into fodder in their asymmetric 5th Generation Warfare. We are now the targets of this war.

I don't want KJP thrown in prison for being the conduit of rhetoric that could cause some crackpot to pick up James Hodgkinson's kind of gun and hunt Trump. People must be responsible for their own actions. But I want her to recognize what she's doing, and I want polite society to call her out. That includes the media, ABC News.

Now's the time to fight for our free speech, not blame words for the actions of others. If we want free speech, we must accord that same respect to others — and absolutely blast them with words when they are wrong.

