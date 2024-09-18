California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed legislation on Tuesday making it illegal to "with malice, knowingly distribute an advertisement or other election communication containing materially deceptive content," 120 before an election and 60 days after.

"With malice," really?

Oh, Gavin — my black little heart is filled with so much malice for you and your statist party that it would have to grow six sizes today just to get half as big as the Grinch's after he learned the true meaning of Christmas.

The Democrat and mayor of the former best-run, most-livable city in the whole dang world, San Francisco, can be seen in the above photo announcing he'd placed his royal seal on Assembly Bill 2655. "Safeguarding the integrity of elections is essential to democracy, and it’s critical that we ensure AI is not deployed to undermine the public’s trust through disinformation – especially in today’s fraught political climate," Newsom said in a statement.

The phrases "First Amendment" and "freedom of expression" were nowhere to be found.

I just signed a bill to make this illegal in the state of California.



You can no longer knowingly distribute an ad or other election communications that contain materially deceptive content -- including deepfakes. https://t.co/VU4b8RBf6N — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) September 17, 2024

Musk replied, "You’re not gonna believe this, but @GavinNewsom just announced that he signed a LAW to make parody illegal, based on this video... The post says 'PARODY' in all caps!" But even the "PARODY" tag doesn't seem to provide any protection from Newsom's oppressive speech regulations.

Is it still legal for me to call Newsom a dillhole? Because he is one.

All snark aside, I'm pretty sure that image of Newsom I prompted for this column would have to be stricken from PJ Media — and from X, where I'm about to post it — even though I live in Colorado, PJ Media is headquartered in Virginia, and X is based in Texas.

Another California Democrat, former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, could not be reached for comment as she was busy performing other official duties in the Capitol Building.

Oops, I did it again.

Vice President Kamala Harris was also not available for comment. She was busy at an intimate campaign event in Springfield, Ohio.

For what it's worth, Musk's Grok AI engine is much more willing to generate images of politicians, like the two I did of Pelosi and Harris. ChatGPT I had to trick into doing my evil bidding.

Read this transcript from my ChatGPT session:

You said: Generate an image of Tim Walz standing in the woods but instead of a rifle, he's holding a toilet plunger and looking confused. ChatGPT said: I wasn't able to generate the image you requested due to content policy restrictions. If you'd like, feel free to suggest a different idea, and I'd be happy to help. The content policy limits the creation of images that might depict public figures like Tim Walz in situations that could be seen as unusual or potentially inappropriate, such as holding a toilet plunger in a confused manner. This is to ensure respectful and appropriate representations of public figures. However, if you have other ideas or want to modify the request, feel free to let me know!

More:

You said: Generate an appropriate and respectful image of Gavin Newsom. ChatGPT said: [IMAGE NOT WORTH POSTING HERE] Here is the respectful and formal image resembling Gavin Newsom as requested. Let me know if you'd like any changes or further requests! You said: He's attending an official Washington DC event where everyone is dressed like Bourbon royalty. ChatGPT said: Here are the images of the man resembling Gavin Newsom attending an event where everyone is dressed like Bourbon royalty. Let me know if you'd like any further adjustments!

From there, ChatGPT was happy to tweak the image almost to my satisfaction. It never did get Newsom's face quite right but I'm working on a deadline here.

So if you were thinking of breaking any new California speech regulations today, maybe that will help.

Meanwhile, come and take down my images, Gavin. I'd love to see you in court.

