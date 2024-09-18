BREAKING: Iran Hacked Trump Campaign, Sent Stolen Material to Biden-Harris Campaign

U.S. investigators revealed Wednesday that Iranian hackers actually sent stolen, sensitive information from the Trump campaign directly to President Joe Biden’s campaign earlier this summer.

"Iranian malicious cyber actors in late June and early July sent unsolicited emails to individuals then associated with President Biden’s campaign that contained an excerpt taken from stolen, non-public material from former President Trump’s campaign as text in the emails," the FBI, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency and Office of the Director of National Intelligence said in a joint statement. "Furthermore, Iranian malicious cyber actors have continued their efforts since June to send stolen, non-public material associated with former President Trump’s campaign to U.S. media organizations."

Let that sink in—foreign actors handed over stolen data to a sitting president’s campaign in order to stop President Trump from getting back into office.

This isn’t just a breach of security; it’s an assault on the integrity of our elections.

Federal officials claimed there is "currently no information" that suggests that anyone from the Biden-Harris team responded to the emails, but from where I sit, I wouldn't bet money on that being true.

The agencies said that Iran wants to "stoke discord and undermine confidence in our electoral process."

You think?

"As the lead for threat response, the FBI has been tracking this activity, has been in contact with the victims, and will continue to investigate and gather information in order to pursue and disrupt the threat actors responsible," the agencies explained. "Foreign actors are increasing their election influence activities as we approach November."

Earlier this summer, we learned that Iran was actively trying to sabotage former President Donald Trump’s campaign, fearing that another Trump term would mean tough action against them.

Iran is the world’s leading state sponsor of terrorism. In January 2020, Donald Trump ordered a drone strike near Baghdad International Airport in Iraq that resulted in the death of Qasem Soleimani, commander of the Quds Force of Iran.

Last month, we learned that Iran hacked Donald Trump’s presidential campaign after Politico began receiving internal campaign documents from an anonymous AOL email account.

These emails included communications from a top Trump campaign official and a research dossier on Sen. JD Vance, outlining potential vulnerabilities. When Politico inquired about the source of the documents, the anonymous sender warned them not to ask, claiming it would compromise their identity and legally restrict the publication from using the materials.

“These documents were obtained illegally from foreign sources hostile to the United States, intended to interfere with the 2024 election and sow chaos throughout our Democratic process,” Trump campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung said in August. “On Friday, a new report from Microsoft found that Iranian hackers broke into the account of a ‘high ranking official’ on the U.S. presidential campaign in June 2024, which coincides with the close timing of President Trump’s selection of a vice presidential nominee.”

“The Iranians know that President Trump will stop their reign of terror just like he did in his first four years in the White House,” Cheung added.