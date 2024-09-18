C-SPAN Caller Praises Trump's Would-Be Assassins





C-SPAN is a useful tool for me in my day job, as I record Congressional hearings to write about. However, I never really watch its "Washington Journal" show.

The show invites viewers to call in to give their takes on current events, and one particular little snippet is circulating on X:

Advertisement

OMG a Democrat from LA just called into C-SPAN and called for someone to “take that shot” and assassinate Trump.



He was cut off by the host after he doubled down.



Kamala did this by continuously labeling Trump a threat to democracy. She owns this. pic.twitter.com/QkjJWrdvnf — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) September 18, 2024

In the clip, an old man named Willie, an apparent Louisiana Democrat and Vietnam War veteran, calls into the show and says, "I just want to say I am a very patriotic American. I did twenty years in the military, two tours in Vietnam, wounded in 1966, went back in '68. And I look at myself and think about we're [supposed], as a military man, we're [supposed] to close with, kill, capture, and destroy the enemy by all means available. And to see we let this man Trump destroy America, and look and see that these two people had to step up and take that shot."

Yes, he really did say the two attempts on Donald Trump's life were justified.

The host was naturally disturbed and asked if this Willie fellow was advocating violence.

"Not violence; I am defending my country," Willie replied. Ah. So clearly, it is (D)ifferent when they do it!

Thankfully, the host cut him off as soon as he said that. But really, should we be surprised?

Advertisement

Just earlier today, PJ Media's resident ceaseless scribe Matt Margolis wrote about a recent survey where 17% of the respondents said the country would be better off if Trump had been killed this weekend, which included 28% of Democrats.

Scarier still, 24% of the Democrat respondents were unsure, and barely half could definitively say the country would be worse off with Trump dead. Another 49% said it was "somewhat likely" Trump faked his own assassination attempts, and 21% said it was "very likely."

How insane is that?

As Margolis suggested, there might have been more Democrats who felt that Ryan Routh and Thomas Crooks were justified but did not say as such in the poll. Clearly, this Willie fellow is one of the openly vocal ones.

Related: Rachel Vindman 'Apologizes' for Tweets Mocking Second Trump Assassination Attempt

And as the rest of my PJ Media friends have been writing, this openness to saying you want your political opposition dead did not happen in a vacuum. The left has spent a literal decade wailing and gnashing their teeth that Donald Trump is one of the Gnostic Archons, if not the Demiurge itself, preventing us from ascending the material plane and living in a utopia (brownie points if you understood that without clicking the link).

Advertisement

It was pretty much only a matter of time before at least two random losers thought they would usher in that utopia by killing the apparent Archon/Demiurge, and at this rate, they probably won't be the last. After all, there was a "suspicious occurrence" in Nassau, N.Y., this morning, where Trump was scheduled to speak — though apparently, the initial report that explosives were found was false.

As the mainstream media tries to memory-hole all of this, we at PJ Media are working to keep this news circulating. You could be a big help by signing up for a VIP membership. This week, we're offering 60% off a yearly subscription with the special promo code FIGHT. Sign up today!