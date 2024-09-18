[UPDATE] Authorities Report 'Suspicious Occurrence' Near Trump Rally on Long Island

Matt Margolis | 11:04 AM on September 18, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

UPDATE: According to a report from Newsweek, Nassau Police confirmed its response to a “suspicious occurrence” near the Trump rally site on Wednesday morning. However, it is denying that officers discovered an explosive device.

Original article: Police reportedly discovered "explosives" in a car near the site of former President Donald Trump's rally on Long Island just hours before his Wednesday evening speech, reports the Daily Mail. If confirmed, this would mark the latest alarming security breach, a mere three days after a second assassination attempt was thwarted at Trump's Palm Beach golf club. 

Sources within the Nassau County Police Department reportedly told One America News Network journalist James Lalino that the rally site’s perimeter had been breached and a blue barrel was removed from the area.

In addition, during the K9 sweep they apparently 'found an explosive device in one of the vehicles.'

The sources allegedly said the driver ended up running into the woods. 

'No one saw if he had anything on him, they just saw him take off running. A lot of cars are now parking, they’re lining up on Hempstead Turnpike, just parking on the grass. Even over at Eisenhower Park, they’re just parking over there,' the source went on to tell Lalino according to a post on X.

Thousands of MAGA fans are expected to descend upon Long Island this afternoon ahead of the 7 p.m. ET rally at the Nassau Coliseum.

Although doors don't open until 3 p.m. ET, a large crowd has already gathered, with many camping out overnight to secure good seats in the indoor arena. 

It appears that either another assassination attempt against Donald Trump or an attack on his supporters has been thwarted on Long Island. This incident is the latest of a disturbing trend toward the normalization of political violence from the left, and sadly, the public is becoming desensitized to it. 

Recommended: This Detail Makes the Second Trump Assassination Attempt So Much Worse Than We Thought

A new RMG Research survey for the Napolitan News Service found that 28% of Democrats believe that America would be better off if last week’s assassination attempt on Trump had succeeded and 24% are unsure. Only 48% of Democrats firmly reject the notion that the country would benefit from Trump's assassination, indicating a severe moral crisis within the Democratic Party.

This story is developing.

