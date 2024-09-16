Rachel Vindman 'Apologizes' for Tweets Mocking Second Trump Assassination Attempt

Grayson Bakich | 5:05 PM on September 16, 2024
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Former President Donald Trump escaped an assassin's bullets once again yesterday. It is pretty much all everyone is talking about, and rightfully so.

Last night, my friend and PJ Media's perpetual writing machine Matt Margolis detailed how Rachel Vindman, wife of Eugene Vindman, who is running for Congressional District 7 in Virginia, mocked Trump nearly getting killed again.

"No ears were harmed. Carry on with your Sunday afternoon," Vindman cackled.

As mentioned, when other X users rightfully called her out for her tastelessness, she doubled down by saying, "Sorry you’re triggered. I mean no I’m not. I don’t care a little bit."

Naturally, Vindman tried to blame the victim as the rest of the Democrat-mainstream media complex has been doing as well.

If you notice, however, when looking at Matt's article, she has since deleted the tweets.

Today, Rachel Vindman posted an "apology," and she made it about herself, claiming that she has been threatened too. Notice how she never actually says, "I am sorry."

As you may expect, conservative users rightfully called her out for her "apology":

I would show more, but you get the gist. On top of that, you just know that Mr. Eugene Vindman can kiss his chances of getting elected goodbye.

Grayson Bakich

News junkie, meme enthusiast, Florida Man, would-be wordsmith. Hold a Master's Degree in Political Science from UCF despite coming from a Noles family. I also write hard news for The Floridian if that is more your style but I'm probably more entertaining here.

Category: NEWS & POLITICS
Tags: TRUMP ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT

