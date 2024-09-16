Rachel Vindman 'Apologizes' for Tweets Mocking Second Trump Assassination Attempt

Former President Donald Trump escaped an assassin's bullets once again yesterday. It is pretty much all everyone is talking about, and rightfully so.

Last night, my friend and PJ Media's perpetual writing machine Matt Margolis detailed how Rachel Vindman, wife of Eugene Vindman, who is running for Congressional District 7 in Virginia, mocked Trump nearly getting killed again.

"No ears were harmed. Carry on with your Sunday afternoon," Vindman cackled.

As mentioned, when other X users rightfully called her out for her tastelessness, she doubled down by saying, "Sorry you’re triggered. I mean no I’m not. I don’t care a little bit."

Naturally, Vindman tried to blame the victim as the rest of the Democrat-mainstream media complex has been doing as well.

If you notice, however, when looking at Matt's article, she has since deleted the tweets.

Today, Rachel Vindman posted an "apology," and she made it about herself, claiming that she has been threatened too. Notice how she never actually says, "I am sorry."

I have deleted my tweet. It was flippant & political violence is a serious issue. Whether it’s aimed at a former president, the media, immigrants, or political “enemies” & every incident should be addressed appropriately if we want to change the tenor of our political discourse. — Rachel Vindman 🇺🇸🦅🌻 (@natsechobbyist) September 16, 2024

I have sat awake many nights wondering who might be outside.



I have known the instant fear of receiving an unknown package or letter.



I have had my child ask me if we were safe and if someone was going to hurt our family. — Rachel Vindman 🇺🇸🦅🌻 (@natsechobbyist) September 16, 2024

With social media it’s easy to say the wrong thing and then walk away, but if words matter for some they should matter for all. I don’t always get it right the first time. I’m grateful to all who have supported us throughout the past five years. — Rachel Vindman 🇺🇸🦅🌻 (@natsechobbyist) September 16, 2024

As you may expect, conservative users rightfully called her out for her "apology":

You doubled down you psychopath pic.twitter.com/p4OBD9McWY — Mostly Peaceful Memes (@MostlyPeacefull) September 16, 2024

Did an adviser or employer advise you to delete your post considering it exposed that your paid advocacy and writings about protecting liberal democratic norms was a facade?



You double—and triple—downed last night, and tag teamed that disturbing position with your disgraceful… pic.twitter.com/d2yKt9SzTh — Andy Ngo 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) September 16, 2024

In other words, you received a call from the Kamala campaign to take the posts down. — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) September 16, 2024

While I think you’re a horrible person, I had more respect for you when you left the tweet up because at least you were being honest about how horrible you are. Now you’re being dishonest and are still horrible. — Not the Bee (@Not_the_Bee) September 16, 2024

I would show more, but you get the gist. On top of that, you just know that Mr. Eugene Vindman can kiss his chances of getting elected goodbye.

