The Morning Briefing: There Are Three Kinds of Lies — Lies, Damned Lies, and Political Polls

Top O' the Briefing
Happy Monday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Sedwyzz offered his highest praise when he referred to something as "Spam loaf spectacular."
It's crunch time in this most critical of all presidential election years, and Americans all across the political spectrum are forgetting that they've vowed to not believe political polls.
A thousand times or more.
Ascertaining whether a presidential political poll is credible is nigh on impossible. Yes, some pollsters have better track records than others, but that doesn't necessarily mean that what they are doing in the current environment is trustworthy. Anyone who has ever participated in a poll knows that the process is inexact and the questions can be phrased with the intent to nudge the response in a certain direction.
This is from a column I wrote at the beginning of April:
Political polling can often seem like something wizards in a tower and witches around a cauldron collaborated on. I've been polled several times over the years, and very often, the questions were framed in a way that left me feeling that any answer I gave would be unsatisfying.
To be sure, it's better to be ahead in the polls than behind. You know what's even better, though? Being ahead after all the votes that come out of the ether after election day are counted. We all know that's where things get weird in our corner of the 21st century.
Aye, there's the rub.
The United States of America is in an electoral "Twilight Zone" episode now, where the reality we once knew is often distorted beyond all recognition. Mail-in ballots seem to appear out of the ether to swing elections, always helping the Democrats. It's understandable that conservative voters have lost faith in the process.
Oddly, many of the people I know who don't trust anything about our elections are still clinging to the polls. I've been bumping into a lot of them lately. The disconnect is understandable, though. Adrift in a sea of uncertainty, we need to hang on to something to keep ourselves from drowning. Good news in the polls can feel like a life preserver while we're waiting for the election.
The polling numbers for Donald Trump could soon start an inexorable upward trend. It's difficult to keep the Joyful Kamala Girl Boss myth going, after all. As C.A. Skeet wrote over the weekend, the Dem lapdogs in the media seem to be wearying of the task.
Matt covered a new poll that has Trump ahead of Harris for the first time since the Democratic National Convention, but it's only by a point. I think that a Republican has to be ahead by a significant amount to be outside of the margin of Magic Mail-In Ballot Machine tomfoolery, and a single-point lead doesn't provide much comfort.
I've recently been providing polling data from the 2016 election at the beginning of the Briefing. At no point during that cycle was Hillary Clinton behind. It got close near the end, but she was up by more than seven in the middle of October. She had a three-point lead on election day, which should have been insurmountable.
Had it been real.
Click the button below to get the Morning Briefing emailed to you every weekday. Have your coffee with me, people. It's free and it supports conservative media!
The Mailbag of Magnificence contributions can be sent to [email protected].
Everything Isn't Awful
September 7, 2024
PJ Media
Americans Lose Jobs as Net Gains All for Migrants
Even the Media Doesn't Like Kamala
Al Gore's house. Where Are All the Hurricanes?
Judge in Trump Non-Disclosure and Records Case Sued for Hiding His Disclosures and Records
FBI Foils Mass Shooting Plan to 'Rack Up a Lot of Jews'
Kamala Visits Store Whose CEO Bashed Republican Customers
New California Law Will Require Cars to Beep When Traveling 10 Miles Over the Speed Limit
#RIP. The New York Times Writes Eulogy for Kamala's Momentum
Bernie Sanders Just Exposed Kamala Harris as a Fraud Scamming the Voters
Dana Bash Defends Kamala Harris’s Evasive Answers During Interview
Sunday Thoughts: Your Worship Matters!
How Donald Trump Can Turn Kamala Harris Into Mr. Bean
Georgia School Shooting Complicates the Debate Over Cell Phones in Schools
Townhall Mothership
Schlichter. The Democrats’ Open Border Has Started A Countdown To A Bloodbath
This Small Ohio Town Is Being Overrun By illegal Haitian Immigrants
So there's that...Illegal Alien Arrested for Voting In U.S. Elections
Alvin Bragg's Spokesperson Got Caught Saying the Quiet Part Out Loud About Trump's Hush Money Case
Because they're all liars. Media Misrepresents Vance's Comments On School Shootings
Ninth Circuit Issues Mixed Ruling on California's 'Sensitive Places' Measure
More Fat Checks for NYC Illegal Migrants
The Divine Recompense: Sunday Reflection
DOJ Public Affairs Chief Says Alvin Bragg's Case Against Trump Was 'A Perversion of Justice'
Melania Speaks Out: Decries the Decline of the Country, Slams Efforts to Silence Her Husband
Pure Fire: Gov. Sarah Sanders Hits the Big Issue With the Cheneys, Other 'Republicans' Endorsing Harris
Venezuela's Rightful Leader González Flees to Asylum After Threat of Arrest by Strongman Maduro
Tim Walz Is a Lying Liar Who LIES: Watch As He Says It’s Still Illegal to Be Gay in Nebraska
It's (D)ifferent When THEY Do It: Watch Sexist, Racist Lefties Mispronounce Kamala's Name
Ana Navarro Tries to Dunk on Trump and the Virgin Mary, Ends Up Proving SHE'S the Idiot Instead
VIP
Become part of the PJ Media VIP party by subscribing here. Use promo code KRUISERMB to receive a WHOPPING 50% discount. Trust me, we’re having fun over here.
VodkaPundit. Florida Man Friday: Urine for a Real Treat This Week
Strange Happenings Reported in Midwestern Town Gifted With 20,000 Haitian Migrants
Woke Cult: ‘European Christian Imperialism’ Is in Space
Trump Attorney Leaves E. Jean Carroll’s Rape Story a Smoking Ruin
The Post-COVID Reality For Public Schools Is Grim
Critiquing the Commentators: Is Lex Fridman Worth Listening to?
Y’all Betta Thank a Foundin’ Fatha for the Electoral College
'Secret' Chicago Nightclub Forced to Shut Its Doors After Instagram Video Goes Viral
Around the Interwebz
'Bout time. Sandra Oh Just Won Her First Emmy For ‘Quiz Lady’
Internet picks “werewolf clawing off its own shirt” as new Michigan “I Voted” sticker
Meet the Bone-Eating Vulture That Dyes Itself the Color of Blood
Bee Me
Trump Prepares For Debate Against Kamala By Going To Bar And Arguing With Drunks https://t.co/aXWC9Ohuw7 pic.twitter.com/PJStgQ6xtw— The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) September 8, 2024
The Kruiser Kabana
Kabana Gallery
Water Snakes II, 1907 pic.twitter.com/SBeYBw1dn5— Gustav Klimt (@artistgklimt) September 8, 2024
Kabana Comedy/Tunes
One-hit wonder flashback.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member