Dana Bash Defends Kamala Harris’s Evasive Answers During Interview

CNN anchor Dana Bash, who conducted the first (and currently only) interview with Kamala Harris since she became the presumptive nominee for the Democratic Party, is making the rounds promoting her new book. I don't particularly care about her book and I assume you don't either, but during an interview on Mediaite's "Press Club," Bash was asked about the interview -- and it was very revealing.

"So the thing that stuck out to me most—and this this might be a little harsh on Harris and Walz—but she seemed to have a hard time answering the obvious questions that she was gonna get in this first interview," host Aidan McLaughlin pointed out.

"She struggled to say what she would do on day one," he continued. "She had a sort of evasive answer when you asked her about fracking. And Walz, I thought, too, his answer on-on suggesting that he had served in combat was sort of evasive. He said, 'I speak candidly,' which is obviously—he didn't speak candidly. That was the whole problem. Did you get a sense that they were ready for these kinds of questions?"

"And, you know, this is, you know, obviously, Kamala Harris is gonna have a debate next week with Trump. I feel like she's gonna need to have better answers going forward if she has any chance of success," he said.

Bash agreed with McLaughlin on the last point, but tried to defend Kamala in her response. She insisted that Kamala's response on fracking was actually clear.

"I actually thought she was really clear. Like, she she said, I will not ban fracking," she said. "What I think what she was less clear about and maybe what you're getting at is how she got there."

"Because you had to ask twice," he pointed out. "You had to ask multiple times questions twice because the answers weren't necessarily answering the question. They were they-they were answering what they wanted the question to be."

Both noted that this is what politicians often do, but the problem is that the media should be pressing Harris to actually answer the questions because she's trying to brand herself as a "new way forward" and needs to clarify how her presidency would be similar to or different from Biden's.

But Bash basically made an excuse for not pressing Kamala more on those questions she didn't want to answer.

"I mean, you can't force somebody to-to answer a question. And I asked-I asked a follow-up. I tried to get more into the nitty gritty and get the answer. And sometimes, I mean, my experience in doing interviews is that once you ask once, fine. Twice, fine. Three times, if you don't get as a clear answer, that's kind of your answer."

Bash’s dismissive attitude towards pressing Harris further speaks volumes about the current state of what passes for journalism. By not challenging Harris’s unclear statements and evasive answers, Bash missed a critical opportunity to demand transparency and accountability from a candidate vying for the highest office in the country.

Such leniency is emblematic of a broader problem in the media landscape, where journalists often prioritize collegiality over rigorous questioning. In an era when political figures must be scrutinized more than ever, Bash’s approach does a disservice to the public’s right to know how candidates will truly govern.

