Body Language Experts Analyzed Kamala’s CNN Interview. Here’s What They Found.

It doesn't take an expert to know that Kamala Harris was out of her element during the softball interview with CNN. She's been avoiding interviews and press conferences for weeks, and despite finally agreeing to an interview with a friendly network conducted by a friendly host, she still needed her male running mate to accompany her.

Advertisement

But it should come as no surprise that a body language expert who analyzed Kamala's performance during the interview told Fox News Digital that Harris lacked both confidence and a presidential demeanor.

According to Susan Constantine, Harris frequently looked down during the CNN interview, which suggested that she was “not confident in what she’s saying.” Constantine explained that Harris did not project the “presidential appearance” required to command her position, adding, “She definitely needs to make some tweaks into her body language to appear more confident.”

Related: Here's How We Really Know Kamala's CNN Interview Wasn’t Good for Her

"The fact that she's looking down a lot removes a lot of the fluidity and the authenticity," she added.

Throughout the interview, Constantine noticed that Harris struggled to deliver clear answers, particularly when asked about her “day one” agenda. This led to what Constantine described as “head bobbling,” a sign that Harris was searching for the right answers but couldn’t confidently deliver them.

“When you bobble and waffle like that, that’s another signal that she’s not really… prepared.” Constantine also highlighted Harris’s tendency to break eye contact, which she described as “a form of deflection,” further indicating a lack of confidence.

Advertisement

"So when you're removing an eye gaze, not making good eye contact, it's just showing me that she's not confident in what she's saying."

And Harris was totally using Walz as her emotional support animal. Constantine observed that Harris was “consistently looking for acknowledgment” from Walz, which she suggested undermined Harris’ authority.

"She is looking for that signal from Walz to see if he's on board. Many times when we see him, he's got the pressed lips — that tends to be a more serious, more collected expression in his mouth," Constantine explained.

"Overall, you know, as one woman to another, I would say if you're going to be a woman in power, you have to look like a woman in power," Constantine concluded. "And she doesn't at this time."

Related: It Looks Like Kamala Is About To Chicken Out of Debating Trump

In an interview with Just the News, Greg Hartley, a former U.S. Army interrogator, reached similar conclusions.

Hartley noted how Kamala broke eye contact often and explained that looking “down and right” is an “emotional access cue,” while “down and to left” indicates internal reflection, suggesting Harris was thinking about what not to say. He added that she was “prepped a lot to not engage” and to focus on “not being Trump” because she had “no content.” He bluntly stated, “She’s hollow.”

Advertisement

Hartley also critiqued Harris and Tim Walz's tendency to “chaff and redirect”—talking at length about unrelated topics to avoid tough questions. He mentioned Walz was “uncomfortable” about how his military record was being scrutinized and noted Walz’s “deceptive” behavior regarding his rank when leaving the National Guard.

Hartley also described Harris as “predictable when she’s uncomfortable,” pointing out her tendency to smile, laugh, nod, and speak in a “word salad.” He added, “She has no content at all,” and noted that Harris isn’t effective at “chaff and redirect,” often resorting to cackling when under pressure.

And this was during a softball interview.