The New York Joint Terrorism Task Force of the FBI, working with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), apprehended terror suspect Mohammed Khan for planning a terror attack in Brooklyn, New York City.

FACT-O-RAMA! Brooklyn was its own city until 1898 when it consolidated with Manhattan and other territories to become a part of New York City.

FBI's undercover investigators communicated with Khan via encrypted message apps and learned that he planned a mass shooting at an undisclosed Jewish center in Brooklyn.

Khan planned the attack to take place on or near October 7, the anniversary of Hamas' brutal attack on mostly unarmed Israeli civilians, which resulted in an unknown number of rapes, roughly 1,200 deaths, and many hostages.

FACT-O-RAMA! As of 2023, roughly 13,000 Jewish Holocaust survivors were living in the greater New York City region, and 65% of them were living in Brooklyn.

Khan, 20, was arrested near Ormstown, Quebec, approximately 12 miles from the Canadian-American border. He was also considering an attack on October 11, which is Yom Kippur, the holiest day of the Jewish calendar.

🇨🇦TERROR CHARGES LAID IN CANADA AGAIN🇨🇦



A Pakistani man has been charged with planning “the largest attack on U.S. soil since 9/11.”



His goal: To mass murder Jews in Brooklyn on the Anniversary of October 7th.



It's alleged he planned to cross the border to carry out the… pic.twitter.com/edNyIoJG3h — dahlia kurtz ✡︎ דליה קורץ (@DahliaKurtz) September 6, 2024

Khan began communication with undercover FBI agents in July 2024. He claimed that he planned to use semi-automatic rifles for his attack and stated that he had a "smuggler" to sneak him into the U.S.

He allegedly told the undercover FBI agents that he chose New York City because of its large population of Jews, stating that even if he didn't attack a Jewish event, he could "rack up a lot of Jews." He admitted that he was going to New York City to "kill as many Jews as possible."

"We are going to New York City to slaughter them," he declared to undercover agents.

Khan has thus far been charged with a single charge of "attempting to provide material support and resources to a designated foreign terrorist organization." If convicted, he is looking at 20 years in a federal prison.

A document from the United States Southern District Court states that Khan began posting pro-ISIS comments on social media in November 2023.

"The defendant is alleged to have planned a terrorist attack in New York City around October 7th of this year with the stated goal of slaughtering, in the name of ISIS, as many Jewish people as possible," said Attorney General Merrick Garland. "Jewish communities, like all communities in this country, should not have to fear that they will be targeted by a hate-fueled terrorist attack."

The FBI is working with the RMCP to extradite Khan to the United States for prosecution.

This planned attack is the latest example of what has been a whirlwind of global antisemitism, including riots and unrest at colleges and universities around the United States. Many of the HamaNazis causing chaos at our colleges are believed to have financial support from outside sources, but no hard evidence has been found.