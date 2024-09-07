Kamala Visits Store Whose CEO Bashed Republican Customers

No Republicans need apply. One leftist CEO has expressed his tolerant love for humanity by lecturing all his customers who vote differently than he does.

Kamala Harris just visited Penzeys Spices in Pittsburgh to pretend she actually cares about the ordinary voter (a pretense her destructive economic and border policies completely discredits). Penzeys’ CEO previously asserted Republicans “are the problem we face.”

Trump survived an assassination attempt, garnered the endorsements of multiple former Democrats, and was invited to Arlington by the families of the Kabul bombing victims. Harris needed to do something to fake empathy for ordinary people, so she visited Penzeys Spices in Pittsburgh. Leftist media was practically drooling, and so, no doubt, was the business’s CEO, Bill Penzey.

The sanctimonious hypocrisy of Democrat elites is daily more astounding. Bill Penzey sneered in an undated blog post, “The truth of our time is we’ve arrived at the point where there’s no way to respect the nonsense the Republican Party is promoting and have any hope of overcoming the problems we as a nation and we as a planet face. Given the choice between saving America and planet Earth or saving the feelings of Republican voters, we are choosing to side with saving our country and our world. I’m sorry it’s come to this.”

This paragon of affability and condescension then reassured Republicans that “there is no HATE!!! in any of this” and “I actually like and respect most of you guys,” even though “there are a growing number that are there for the racism.” Radical leftist Penzey had the hutzpah to claim “Republican voters have been steered away from conservative values,” which somehow was supposed to make us vote for … corrupt, anti-family, anti-America Joe Biden and Hillary Clinton.

Not that this is the first time Penzey has displayed such prejudice — after Donald Trump won the presidency in 2016, Penzey hysterically accused Trump voters of the following: “You just voted for an openly racist candidate for the presidency of the United States of America.” But this message took hypocrisy and prejudice to a whole new level.

Below is from the close of Penzey’s delusional and insulting rant:

Going forward we would still be glad to have you as customers, but we’re done pretending the Republican Party’s embrace of cruelty, racism, Covid lies, climate change denial, and threats to democracy are anything other than the risks they legitimately are. If you need us to pretend you are not creating the hurt you are creating in order for you to continue to be our customer, I’m sad to say you might be happier elsewhere. If on the other hand you still want the best spices and don’t need us to respect what you now vote for to be our customer, Hooray! We are happy to have you here, but know that we will, on a regular basis, try to wake you up from this dream that has you believing there is anything conservative left at all to what the Republican Party has become. We can and will work without Republicans to solve the problems we face, but it sure would be nice to get back to a time where Republicans were equal defenders of equality, the environment, and democracy. We look forward to that day.

Kamala pretended during her visit to Penzeys that she was “in this fight with and for all of” the voters she met, but we know the truth: she is too power-hungry and ideological to care for anyone but herself.

While Trump is welcoming voters from across the political spectrum interested in restoring our economy and our country, Harris and Penzey and their radical ilk are more hate-filled than ever. And that is why they are going to lose this election.