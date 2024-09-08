Bernie Sanders Just Exposed Kamala Harris as a Fraud Scamming the Voters

In a revealing interview on "Meet the Press" on Sunday, Senator Bernie Sanders (S-Vt.) said the quiet part out loud, proving what many conservatives have been saying for weeks now: Kamala Harris’s sudden attempt to shift toward the center is nothing more than a political charade to win votes, not a genuine change of ideology.

When pressed by host Kristen Welker on Harris’s reversal of key progressive positions—like her prior support for Medicare for All and a ban on fracking—Sanders’s response said it all.

Welker asked Sanders directly if Harris was abandoning her progressive ideals, noting that these were issues Sanders himself has championed. Instead of offering a robust defense of her flip-flopping, Sanders tried to rationalize it. “No. I don’t think she’s abandoning her ideals. I think she’s trying to be pragmatic and doing what she thinks is right in order to win the election.”

Make no mistake about it: This is Sanders admitting that Harris is scamming the voters, not standing on principle. She’s not walking away from her left-wing values because she’s had some grand realization and evolved on the issues; she’s doing it because she thinks that’s what it’ll take to win in 2024. This is what we’ve been saying all along, and Sanders, in trying to excuse her, essentially confirmed that her moves to the center are purely an attempt to deceive voters and make her more electable.

This type of political maneuvering is exactly why so many Americans distrust their elected officials. Sanders himself pointed to the growing disillusionment in the country, stating, "In America today, there are a lot of people, rural people, working-class people, who no longer believe that the United States Congress and government represents their interests." Well, gee, he just said that Kamala is just saying whatever she has to so that she can get elected, so why should they have any trust in their leaders? Politicians like Harris change their positions whenever it’s convenient, all to appeal to voters in the middle while quietly hoping the progressive base will look the other way.

Honestly, they probably will because they know Kamala is just saying what she needs to get elected. Joe Biden did the same thing in 2020, claiming to be a centrist who would work with both sides. In the end, he governed from the far left. Kamala will be no different.

The question is whether independents will be fooled. There's no reason that they should be when you have people like Bernie Sanders admitting she's just saying what she needs to so that she can get elected.

